North Platte Telegraph
Measures seek to change Nebraska’s new voter-approved minimum wage provisions
LINCOLN — A few months after Nebraska voters approved a minimum wage increase schedule, two state lawmakers have introduced bills to try to change that course. A third state senator promptly objected with a legislative motion she calls a “red flag” of concern, signaling that the Legislature could be in for “lengthy and arduous” debate.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmakers laud Pillen's school funding plan, 'personal style' at State of State
Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget would be transformational for school funding and provide substantial property and income tax relief for Nebraskans, state senators said. But some lawmakers also expressed concerns about the spending blueprint — including funding for a new prison and private school scholarships — which the governor laid out in his first State of the State address Wednesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lawmaker proposes mandated notices before automatic subscription renewals
LINCOLN — With the rise of online subscriptions including newspapers, streaming platforms and magazines, many services are now offering automatic renewals. Such arrangements allow consumers to enter an agreement where their subscription kicks in monthly or annually, but sometimes consumers forget to cancel, or the process to do is burdensome.
North Platte Telegraph
Governor hawks tax cuts, increased school funding in address
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen delivered his first State of the State address in the state Capitol on Wednesday, spelling out plans to drastically cut taxes while increasing funding to state schools. “What we do with the people’s money this session is critical for my grandbabies,...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. January 19, 2023. Editorial: Third term for legislators is good option. Next year, Nebraska voters are certain to be asked to allow state senators to serve three consecutive terms in Legislature. That is because 40 of the 49 senators have signed on to LR22CA, a constitutional amendment...
North Platte Telegraph
Bill aims to protect farmers from nuisance lawsuits, restricting who can file and when
LINCOLN — A proposed revision to Nebraska’s “right to farm” law, promoted as increasing protections for farmers, is being condemned by environmentalists as a way to eliminate nearly all nuisance lawsuits. Under Legislative Bill 662, introduced Wednesday by State Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln, only landowners...
North Platte Telegraph
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Help non-game species with tax donations
It’s tax season — a time of year some of us would prefer to avoid but it provides an opportunity for Nebraskans to contribute to wildlife and habitat conservation. When filling out your taxes this year, consider donating a portion of your tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund.
North Platte Telegraph
Billboards target Pillen's hog operations
COLUMBUS — Billboards targeting Gov. Jim Pillen pork production enterprise have been installed in Lincoln and one is set to be installed in Columbus this week. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a national health nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., is sponsoring the billboard. According to the group’s website, its mission is to improving both human and animal lives through “plant-based diets and ethical and effective scientific research.”
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: nine, eleven; White Balls: one, six) (seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: five) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. MyDaY. Month:...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 11, Day: 19, Year: 71. (Month: eleven; Day: nineteen; Year: seventy-one) Copyright...
North Platte Telegraph
Two die after being trapped in snow-filled semi-truck during Wyoming crash
Two men died early Sunday along Interstate 80 when the windshield of the semi-truck they were traveling in detached during a crash and they were buried under roughly 2 feet of snow. A Wyoming Highway Patrol report identified the two men as driver Keith Koehler II, 39, and passenger Tyler...
North Platte Telegraph
Weekend camp leads LSE standout Jesske to Nebraska: 'I'm living my dreams'
Will Jesske didn’t fall in love with baseball because of MLB teams, pristine grass fields or home runs. Instead, it was simple Wiffle Ball games played against his neighborhood friends that helped Jesske find a passion for baseball. They called themselves the “Williamsburg Wiffle Ball group,” and like most kids in this state, they had dreams of playing baseball at Nebraska one day.
