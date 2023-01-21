Read full article on original website
Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early
When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
5 Of the Most Dangerous Creatures You’ll Find in Wisconsin
If you thought ticks and mosquitoes were the most dangerous creatures you need to worry about encountering in Wisconsin, think again. Yes, those nasty blood-sucking jerks are a major problem you need to protect yourself from, but Wisconsin is also home to cougars, bears, and even rattlesnakes!. Most Dangerous Animals...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
boreal.org
Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
mprnews.org
Twin Cities set for snowy Wednesday morning rush
It may not be a major storm, but Wednesday’s light snow will come during morning rush hours and, combined with colder temperatures, will likely cause some stealthily slick roads. Overall snowfall accumulations (above) look light through Wednesday. But many areas could see an inch or two around the Twin...
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
You Can Hike to This Missouri Fire Tower, But Don’t Climb It
I'm a big fan of fire towers. The idea of being a watchout in the Missouri wilderness is a bucket list thing. However, even though there is a fire tower in Missouri you can hike to, don't even think of climbing it. The Piney Lookout Tower Trail is a highly-rated...
How wage theft drains millions of dollars from Minnesota families – and what's being done to stop it.
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The dream is to get a job you love so much that it doesn't matter the pay, but dreams by themselves don't often cover the rent, buy groceries, or pay for car insurance.Jose Diaz Escobar learned that lesson as a teenager after moving to Minnesota from Guatemala to live with his father."The first thing was to pay all my bills," Escobar told CBS News Minnesota. "I got a job washing dishes at a restaurant."Escobar would work 40 hours a week for a wage of $8.25 an hour – all while simultaneously attending Northfield High School."That was...
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live
Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
CLEVER! Illinois Robber Breaks Into Store; Books It With Everything But Cash
It's stories like these that keep me asking, "WHY?" Illinois has some strange breaking news stories and sometimes they sound very, very fake. But, this story is definitely real and I can't believe this robber wasn't focused on taking ANY cash. This Chicago man was on a mission: Steal an...
