BOGALUSA, La. — Crime isn’t just a big city problem. The small city of Bogalusa has also been rocked by deadly violence over the last year, and it’s continuing into 2023 too. According to the Bogalusa Police Department, there were nine homicides in the city in 2022, the most the city has ever seen in a single year.

