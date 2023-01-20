2024 OL Hayes Johnson includes MSU football in top five

Hayes Johnson, an offensive line recruit from Kentucky has narrowed his offer list down to five and is nearing a decision.

Johnson, a member of Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Kentucky, is a 3-star prospect that Michigan State extended an offer to last April. Now, Johnson is nearing a decision and cut his list down to five teams.

Michigan State was included in Johnson’s top five alongside Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville and Tennessee. All indications point to the home state school Kentucky taking home the recruitment when the decision is made on January 26th.

