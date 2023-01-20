ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Michigan State football assistant Ron Burton has new home

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
Ron Burton was a strong and loyal member of Michigan State’s coaching staff for the better part of a decade. Burton joined coach Mark Dantonio’s staff in 2013, and was retained for the first two years of Mel Tucker’s tenure in East Lansing all as a defensive line coach.

Following the 2021 season, Tucker and Burton agreed to part ways, and Burton made the move to Oxford, Ohio, to coach the Miami University Redhawks.

Now, Burton has found a new home, linking up with Kevin Wilson at Tulsa. Burton will serve as the defensive line coach and assistant head coach for the Golden Hurricanes of Tulsa.

WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
