Switzerland sent 524 tonnes of gold to China last year, the most since 2018
LONDON (Reuters) - Swiss exports of gold to countries including China, Turkey, Singapore and Thailand surged to multi-year highs in 2022, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday, as low prices boosted demand from consumers in Asia and the Middle East. Rising interest rates caused many financial investors in Europe and...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Severe cold snap brings misery and travel chaos to Japan and Korea
An arctic weather front continued to hold Japan and the Korean peninsula in its grip Wednesday with record-low temperatures and heavy snowfall causing widespread disruption.
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50.
Norway arrests former top Wagner Group member seeking asylum
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group seeking asylum in Norway is in police custody on suspicion of entering the Scandinavian country illegally, authorities said Monday. Russian Andrey Medvedev “has been arrested under the Immigration Act and it is being...
European shares slide, euro steady as data tees up ECB rate hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month high against the dollar, though European stocks eased after regional business activity data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates by a further 50 basis points. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in...
S.Africa's Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production
HARARE (Reuters) - Astral Foods expects a 90% plunge in mid-year profit, the poultry processor said on Wednesday, citing rolling power cuts in South Africa that have hit production and hiked costs. One of South Africa's largest poultry firms, Astral processes nearly six million chickens per week and accounts for...
Flick through three US blue-chip stocks in February
American Express Company posted net income US$ 1.9 billion in Q3 2022. Johnson & Johnson posted Q3 2022 sales growth of US$ 23.8 billion. Broadcom posted Q4 2022 net income of US$ 3,359 million. Blue chip stocks belong to well-known and top companies that are market leaders in their sectors....
Alkane Resources Reports Qtrly Tomingley Gold Ops Gold Production Of 18,301 Oz
* QUARTERLY TOMINGLEY GOLD OPERATIONS GOLD PRODUCTION OF 18,301OZ. * GOLD SALES FOR QUARTER OF 17,855OZ FOR TOMINGLEY GOLD. * SEES FY2023 GUIDANCE FOR TOMINGLEY HAS INCREASED TO 62,000OZ TO 70,000OZ. * SEES FY2023 AISC OF A$1,550/OZ TO A$1,800/OZ. * TOMINGLEY GOLD OPERATIONS QUARTERLY SITE OPERATING CASH COSTS AT A$1,103/OZ...
Italy's Lottomatica mulling 'potential listing' among options for growth
MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian gaming company Lottomatica said on Wednesday it is considering "potential strategic alternatives" to support its future growth, including a "potential listing."
India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) - India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. "Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances," an IMF spokesperson said in a...
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the...
U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Broad protest for Danish government's plans to scrap holiday
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her centrist coalition have been broadly lambasted by the opposition, trade unions, the country's bishops and many rank-and-file members of their own parties for proposing to abolish a springtime public holiday. The three-party government wants to scrap the holiday...
U.S. says Finland, Sweden are ready to join NATO alliance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said Finland and Sweden are ready to join the NATO alliance, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Sweden should not expect Turkey's support for its membership after a protest near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm at the weekend including the burning of a copy of the Koran.
U.S. reiterates support for Finland, Sweden joining NATO
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday reiterated its support for both Finland and Sweden joining NATO at the earliest opportunity, after Helsinki said a pause was needed in trilateral talks with Turkey on the Nordic countries' application to join the military alliance. State Department spokesperson Ned...
