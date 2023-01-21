Read full article on original website
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
WAFF
WAFF 48 Top Clicks: January 24, 2023
WAFF
Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Madison County bank robberies. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank...
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg
WAAY-TV
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools releases statement on ‘weapon detection systems’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly a week after two students were found with guns on two different Huntsville City Schools campuses, the system has released a statement on new security measures. On Jan. 18 two students were found with guns at Lee High School and Mae Jemison High School. Parents...
WAFF
Spokes and Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley. Lee Adams of Spokes and Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.
WAFF
No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
WAFF
Huntsville Fire: no injuries in house fire on Sandy Hollow Drive near Balch Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Units with Huntsville Fire & Rescue extinguished a structure fire on Sandy Hollow Dr. on Monday morning. An official with Huntsville Fire said the residential fire resulted in no injuries. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time. WAFF 48 has a crew...
WAFF
Jobs, Budget & School Saftey: Alabama lawmakers share priorities for upcoming legislative session
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF talked to three state lawmakers before the 2023 legislative session. They covered topics from safety in schools, to budget priorities. Nathaniel Ledbetter will serve as speaker of the state house for the first time in 2023. He said focusing on job growth is important. “We...
WAFF
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
WAFF
UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet...
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Morgan County
WAFF
Take a look inside these beautiful houses at Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever find yourself on a walk and you just become mesmerized by a beautiful home. Or maybe you drive by a little slower to look... not in a creepy way... but in a “What color paint do you think that is? and, “I love those flowers on the porch” kind of way.
WAFF
The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, presented by Publix, is happening at the Von Braun Center. It’s also the largest indoor beer festival in the south.
WAFF
Two injured in cutting incident on Holiday drive; suspect in custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after officers with Huntsville Police Department received a report of a cutting at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday on Holiday Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, officers located one cutting victim and one person injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WAFF
Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
WAFF
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department. The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day. HPD...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
