Dekalb County, AL

Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF 48 Top Clicks: January 24, 2023

No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. See the latest on a shooting investigation in Decatur & fire investigation in Lauderdale County. Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison. Updated: 7 hours ago. New changes are coming soon to the home...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Madison County bank robberies. According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County. Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Spokes and Vogues designs car for Iconic Snoop Dogg

No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. What story received the most views over the last 24 hours? Find out here. Financial expert explains how to invest during an uncertain stock market. Updated: 13 hours ago. The uncertainty in the current stock...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19

One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Spokes and Vogues expert designed car for hip-hop legend

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A world-class musician is now driving around in a car that was designed and modified by a local car expert right here in the valley. Lee Adams of Spokes and Vogues in Madison told us the rapper Snoop Dogg reached out after seeing some of his work online.
MADISON, AL
No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning. Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames. Officials on the scene say that there was massive...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An invasion of privacy. That’s what some Madison County apartment residents are saying after new smart home upgrades were made to their units, seemingly without their permission. Stephen Hayton is a concerned tenant at the Colonial Grand at Edgewater apartments who worries the devices have...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Multiple agencies respond to structure fire in Morgan County

Huntsville fire officials are investigating a scene on Sandy Hollow Drive; The Governor is offering a reward in Lawrence Co. cold case. State Senator Arthur Orr says money talks are priority number one when the legislative session begins. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. Updated:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city. On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, presented by Publix, is happening at the Von Braun Center. It’s also the largest indoor beer festival in the south.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Two injured in cutting incident on Holiday drive; suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after officers with Huntsville Police Department received a report of a cutting at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday on Holiday Drive. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, officers located one cutting victim and one person injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
MADISON, AL
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department. The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day. HPD...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief. They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

