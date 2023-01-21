Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
LCSD has highest graduation rate in district history
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District has reached an all-time high for its graduation rate. It ranks 18th highest in the state. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about the numbers. “We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate, we’ve ever had on...
Four Mississippi groups honored for community impact
Mississippi State is honoring four outreach projects with the university’s fifth annual Community Engagement Awards. Winners for 2022 were awarded in three categories, including community-engaged service; scholarship of engagement; and community-engaged teaching and learning. Winning projects receive $3,000, and honorable mention projects receive $750 to further their engagements. The...
WTOK-TV
Mission Mississippi chapter hosts first prayer breakfast of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian-Lauderdale County Chapter of Mission Mississippi held its first prayer breakfast of the year Tuesday, the first since 2019 due to COVID. Mission Mississippi is a Christian racial reconciliation organization working to bring people together to live out the Gospel and the unity of the Gospel.
wtva.com
Groundbreaking held for new Lowndes County factory
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon in Columbus for the Terberg Taylor Americas Group’s new factory. The company’s new specialty hauling vehicle facility is a joint venture between the Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville, Mississippi, and the Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister
Funeral services for Mr. Leland Stanton McCallister will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Followell officiating. Burial will follow at Meridian Memorial Park. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Leland...
Commercial Dispatch
Area Main Streets to get visibility boost
Area Main Street programs stand to benefit from an upcoming rebranding campaign coordinated by Mississippi Main Street Association. To do this, MMSA has received $90,000 from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area to update and improve branding packages used to advertise and promote local events, logos, graphics and campaigns in 23 towns in the state. Columbus, Starkville and West Point will be the first stops for the project beginning on Feb. 6, Main Street Director of Marketing Communications Jeannie Zieren said.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/24/23
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
WTOK-TV
Toython ‘22 nets over $15,000 in toys for local children
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local charities, through the United Way of East Mississippi, joined with WTOK-TV to help provide toys for children during the Christmas season as area families worked hard to balance life, work, bills and rising inflation. The WTOK team organized toy drives at two Walmart locations Friday,...
Commercial Dispatch
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For this week’s Frontline Responders, we are spotlighting some volunteers at one of the local museums in the Queen City. The Mississippi Arts Entertainment Experience also known as The MAX recently hosted its Volunteer Recognition Dinner to honor those who breathe life into the museum and donate so much time to make the guest experience a great one.
WTOK-TV
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Danny Ray Hall
Funeral services for Mr. Danny Ray Hall will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Preston, Mississippi. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mr. Danny...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
WTOK-TV
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is still underway. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management director Odie Barrett, a dive team will be used in the search for Danny Hall. Mr. Hall was last seen at 6 o clock on Saturday morning at Randy’s one-stop in...
wtva.com
Tupelo Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson head to trial next month
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and the Democratic Municipal Executive Committee Chairman Charles Penson head to trial in February. Both are accused of violating state election laws but the court docket shows they will not be tried together. Nettie Davis trial date is set for Monday,...
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker
Mr. Fredrick “Rick” Niles Baker, age 71, of Meridian passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his residence. Rick honorably served his country in the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam Conflict and Desert Storm. After retiring from the Navy, he also worked for the City of Meridian. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and his family – especially his pride and joy, Amanda.
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville, Miss. He is a White male, 5’ 11”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Harrell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and...
WTOK-TV
Army National Guard service member surprises family in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman from Clay County surprised her family Saturday afternoon after serving overseas. It was a surprise they’ll never forget!. Sharonda Michelle Holt spent the last year in Kuwait serving with the Army National Guard. Her mom Marian Hunter is thanking God this weekend for bringing her home.
Comments / 0