ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Comments / 4

Related
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDAM-TV

HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
HATTIESBURG, MS
an17.com

Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday

AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy