Bogalusa police push back on mayor's call for National Guard to patrol city
Captain David Miller with the Bogalusa Police Department says deploying the National Guard to patrol the city would create a new set of problems.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
an17.com
Sheriff: Human remains found on border of Washington/St. Tammany Parishes
NOPD investigating first shooting in four days
After a huge spike in gun violence to start the new year, New Orleans saw a lull the last few days. That is until last night. “The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at an undetermined location,” Officer Reese Harper said
Hunt for arrowheads finds human bones on Northshore
fox8live.com
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line
NOLA.com
Inmate who died after being found unresponsive at Jefferson Parish jail identified
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the female inmate who died after she was found unresponsive at the Jefferson Parish jail Friday as Renee Harold, 42, of New Orleans. An autopsy was performed Tuesday. But Harold's cause of death is still undetermined as the Coroner's Office awaits the results...
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
WDAM-TV
HPD: Hattiesburg man turns self in; 2 suspects arrested in burglary investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in connection to a burglary investigation in Hattiesburg has turned himself in to the police. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Oscarlee Hampton, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police on Monday. He was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
an17.com
Temporary worker removed from Sumner campus in police custody Friday
AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley confirms that a temporary cafeteria worker at Sumner High School was removed from campus in police custody on Friday. On Friday afternoon, school officials and law enforcement were notified of a possible threat involving a substitute cafeteria worker allegedly selling a homemade baked...
fox8live.com
‘Excuse,’ ‘cop out;’ New Orleans criminal justice leaders react to Mayor Cantrell’s claims on national TV
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Members of New Orleans’ criminal justice community are responding to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s statements made on national television about the city’s crime fight. Cantrell claimed New Orleans’ murder rate and police officer attrition were on the “decline” and expressed little concern Sunday (Jan....
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
NOLA.com
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
Louisiana School Worker Charged – Sold Pot Edibles to Students
A cafeteria worker at a Louisiana High School has been charged for allegedly selling homemade baked goods infused with marijuana to students. The worker who was employed by a temporary staffing firm to help with cafeteria work at Jewel M. Sumner High was taken into custody on Friday. Chief Jimmy...
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
