CNBC

Joe Lau of Alchemy breaks down the company's Web3 Development Report

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
CNBC

Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
CNBC

DOJ and eight states file antitrust lawsuit against Google

CNBC's Eamon Javers joins 'Halftime Report' to report on the DOJ and eight states filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google. It's the second antitrust lawsuit filed by the DOJ against Google in just over two years.
CNBC

Kelly Evans: "Leading" us right over a cliff

Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
The Guardian

Microsoft investigates outage affecting Teams and Outlook users worldwide

Microsoft is investigating an outage that has hit users of its products worldwide including Teams and Outlook. The US tech firm said it was investigating “issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services”, referring to a suite of products that includes its Teams messaging and videoconference service, Outlook email and word and excel programmes.
CNBC

Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000

Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
CNBC

‘Robots are treated better’: Amazon warehouse workers stage first-ever strike in the UK

Amazon workers staged their first-ever strike in the U.K. at the tech giant's warehouse in Coventry, central England. Staff say they are unhappy with a below-inflation pay increase and tough working conditions. The 24-hour strike action began Wednesday a minute after midnight. Strikers are expected to picket outside the company's...
CNBC

Stock futures fall in overnight trading as Microsoft reverses earlier gains

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in early trading on Wednesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 79 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.65% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
CNBC

Adani shares fall as short seller firm Hindenburg announces short position

"After extensive research, we have taken a short position in Adani Group Companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments," Hindenburg announced in its report. Shares of Adani-affiliated companies fell after the short seller firm accused the conglomerate of corporate fraud. Short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in...
CNBC

Gold holds tight range ahead of U.S. economic data

Gold prices traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors stayed away from taking big bets ahead of U.S. economic growth data this week, while expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve kept bullion's outlook bright. Spot gold was steady at $1,937.09 per ounce, as of...

