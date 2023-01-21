Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
Several stocks halted due to 'exchange-related issue'
Trading in dozens of stocks on the NYSE was briefly halted shortly after the market opened. CNBC's Bob Pisani has the detail.
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
Some Google employees didn't realize they were laid off until their badges wouldn't let them into the office
Google notified 12,000 employees of their fate by overnight email, but those that didn't check their inbox got a tough surprise when swiping in.
Joe Lau of Alchemy breaks down the company's Web3 Development Report
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Joe Lau of Alchemy shares details from the company's Q4 2022 report on web3 development.
Monday, Jan. 23, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock, and eyes two others
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks debate a recent report on potentially nearing the end of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. Jim says the news could benefit several stocks in the portfolio, including two he could be looking to buy more of. Jim also discusses why he's buying more shares of one Club holding despite recent bad news dragging it down.
DOJ and eight states file antitrust lawsuit against Google
CNBC's Eamon Javers joins 'Halftime Report' to report on the DOJ and eight states filing an antitrust lawsuit against Google. It's the second antitrust lawsuit filed by the DOJ against Google in just over two years.
Semiconductor giant ASML sees 2023 sales surge; says China revenue to be steady despite U.S. chip restrictions
Dutch chip equipment maker ASML forecast a 25% jump in 2023 revenue. ASML CEO Wennink said China accounted for around 15% of sales in 2022 and will be at a "similar" amount this year, despite U.S. chip export restrictions. For the fourth quarter of 2022, ASML's net sales rose more...
Kelly Evans: "Leading" us right over a cliff
Stop reading now if you don't like bad news. Because there's no way to sugarcoat the terrible report we just got. And the worse news is that the Fed is either ignorant, or knows a potentially nasty recession is imminent and just doesn't want to talk about it. The 10...
Microsoft investigates outage affecting Teams and Outlook users worldwide
Microsoft is investigating an outage that has hit users of its products worldwide including Teams and Outlook. The US tech firm said it was investigating “issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services”, referring to a suite of products that includes its Teams messaging and videoconference service, Outlook email and word and excel programmes.
Bitcoin's 2023 rally gathers steam as cryptocurrency briefly tops $23,000
Continued its climb Monday as traders took news of another crypto bankruptcy in their stride and placed bets on a Federal Reserve "pivot" to cutting interest rates. The price of the No. 1 token briefly topped $23,100 Monday, after touching $23,333.83 Saturday for the first time since Aug. 19, according to Coin Metrics. The jump brings bitcoin up almost 39% since the start of January.
The U.S. is massively underperforming global stock markets, and analysts see more of the same
As of Monday morning, the Russell 3000 benchmark for the entire U.S. stock market was up around 4.85% over the three-month period since late October. By contrast, the MSCI World ex-U.S. index had surged more than 19%, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up more than 12%. U.S. stocks have...
‘Robots are treated better’: Amazon warehouse workers stage first-ever strike in the UK
Amazon workers staged their first-ever strike in the U.K. at the tech giant's warehouse in Coventry, central England. Staff say they are unhappy with a below-inflation pay increase and tough working conditions. The 24-hour strike action began Wednesday a minute after midnight. Strikers are expected to picket outside the company's...
Bitcoin at $10,000 — or $250,000? Investors are sharply divided on 2023
2022 was a rollercoaster year for cryptocurrency, with nearly $1.4 trillion wiped off the market. We look back at crypto's wild ride and what might be to come in 2023.
Stock futures fall in overnight trading as Microsoft reverses earlier gains
Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market. Stock futures fell in early trading on Wednesday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped 79 points, the Nasdaq 100 shed 0.65% and S&P 500 futures fell 0.4%. Shares of Microsoft dropped about 1%, reversing earlier gains in...
Google job cuts hit 1,800 employees in California, including 27 massage therapists
Google's layoff included more than 1,800 employees in California, state fillings show. More than 100 were cut from the company's YouTube campus in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. The company let go of more than two dozen on-site massage therapists. Google eliminated over 1,800 jobs in its home state...
Adani shares fall as short seller firm Hindenburg announces short position
"After extensive research, we have taken a short position in Adani Group Companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments," Hindenburg announced in its report. Shares of Adani-affiliated companies fell after the short seller firm accused the conglomerate of corporate fraud. Short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in...
Compelling reasons to own stocks lift the market despite Fed uncertainty listen to 'The Homestretch'
Here's the transcript for "The Homestretch" for Monday. WELCOME TO "THE HOMESTRETCH" TO CUT DOWN IN YOUR EXPENSES. ANALYSTS DO EXPECT SOME UPSIDE. A LOT OF THAT WILL BE DO TO FX. EST ESTEE LAUDER WAS CRUSHED. LAST YEAR BUT WITH THE DOLLAR. OFF THE PEAK, THE HEADWINDS. SHOULD BE...
'Outright negative' on stocks: JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic braces for correction, hard landing
JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic is abstaining from the early 2023 rally. Instead, the Institutional Investor hall-of-famer is bracing for a 10% or more correction in the first half of this year, telling investors he's "outright negative" on the market. "Fundamentals are deteriorating. And, the market has been moving up. So, that...
Gold holds tight range ahead of U.S. economic data
Gold prices traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors stayed away from taking big bets ahead of U.S. economic growth data this week, while expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve kept bullion's outlook bright. Spot gold was steady at $1,937.09 per ounce, as of...
