After Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, which former MLB players will earn their place in Cooperstown in 2024?. The “small Hall” mentality of voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) once again shined through on Tuesday when it was announced that only one former MLB player on the ballot had earned the necessary 75 percent of votes in order to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame (Scott Rolen was named on 76.3 of the returned ballots, culminating what has been a build of support over his six years on the ballot).

10 HOURS AGO