Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Royals to trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to Minnesota
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan. Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022. In the 2022 season, Taylor […]
His first fame came on a KC Jumbotron. His new mission began the night he was shot
He says he donates blood “all the time. It’s nothing compared to getting shot.”
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game
One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
Which former MLB players will make the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024?
After Scott Rolen was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023, which former MLB players will earn their place in Cooperstown in 2024?. The “small Hall” mentality of voting members of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) once again shined through on Tuesday when it was announced that only one former MLB player on the ballot had earned the necessary 75 percent of votes in order to be elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame (Scott Rolen was named on 76.3 of the returned ballots, culminating what has been a build of support over his six years on the ballot).
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
Bengals Sign Former Chiefs Player Days Before AFC Title Game
The Cincinnati Bengals may be getting some extra intel going into Sunday's AFC Championship bout with the Chiefs. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Bengals have claimed CB/core special teamer Chris Lammons off of waivers from the Chiefs." Noting, "The waiver claim will officially process the day after ...
