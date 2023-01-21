Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.Impostor Alert: Centerville Police warn residents of phone scam
When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
Another person was also taken from the scene to the hospital with unknown injuries.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 4