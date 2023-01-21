ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

By Carlos Mathis
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

Impostor Alert: Centerville Police warn residents of phone scam

When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

Another person was also taken from the scene to the hospital with unknown injuries.

