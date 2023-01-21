Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Strong first half carries Arkansas to easy win, handing LSU seventh loss in a row
The struggling LSU basketball team was hit by a blizzard Tuesday night, literally and figuratively. While a winter storm raged outside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a real snow job actually happened on the court in the first half of LSU’s matchup with Arkansas. After an unexpected loss...
NOLA.com
Edna Karr standout chooses LSU walk-on chance ahead of offers from other schools
Edna Karr cornerback Ryan Robinson has enrolled at LSU and will be a preferred walk-on for the Tigers, according to Karr coach Brice Brown. Listed by 247Sports.com as the No. 28 player from Louisiana for the 2023 class, Robinson chose LSU after he received offers from several major college programs during his recruitment.
NOLA.com
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson relates sacrifices of former Tigers to his No. 1 team
The stage is set for a big LSU baseball season. Former LSU shortstop and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman introduced LSU coach Jay Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 at the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s First Pitch Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening with the words, “Let’s go win a national championship, coach.”
NOLA.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
NOLA.com
Reggie's bar gets liquor license suspended after death of LSU student Madison Brooks
Officials suspended the liquor license of a popular Tigerland bar visited by an LSU student and a group of young men before the men allegedly raped the woman, then left her in a Baton Rouge subdivision where she was fatally struck by a car. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and...
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
NOLA.com
LSU student was raped before she was hit by a car and killed, deputies say; 4 arrested
Four people have been arrested in the rape of an LSU student who was left afterwards in a neighborhood near where she was fatally struck by a car about an hour later, authorities said. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old, who is not being named because he is a juvenile,...
NOLA.com
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
Two days after a mass shooting at a popular Baton Rouge nightclub that injured 12 people, Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it has issued an emergency suspension for the bar. ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said Tuesday the agency issued the suspension for Dior Bar & Lounge, citing...
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NOLA.com
Potentially severe storms on Tuesday to usher in cold front, forecasters say
An approaching cold front is the culprit behind a line of storms expected in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on Tuesday, with the potential for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said. "Severe weather is expected, with the potential for a few tornadoes, as the storms move through," said...
NOLA.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a 'targeted' attack, police say
A mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday left 12 people injured in a targeted attack that spilled over into throngs of partygoers, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dior Bar and Lounge, a small building in a high-traffic area just off College Drive. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening wounds and three were in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
NOLA.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
NOLA.com
Release of toxic chemicals at Honeywell in Geismar prompts highway closures, shelter order
The Honeywell complex near the Ascension/Iberville Parish line had an apparent explosion and leak of toxic hydrogen fluoride and chlorine Monday night but local law enforcement lifted highway closures after the all-clear was given about an hour later, authorities said. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said an explosion or loud bang...
