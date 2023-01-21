ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson relates sacrifices of former Tigers to his No. 1 team

The stage is set for a big LSU baseball season. Former LSU shortstop and two-time World Series champion Alex Bregman introduced LSU coach Jay Johnson in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 1,000 at the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s First Pitch Banquet at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening with the words, “Let’s go win a national championship, coach.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a 'targeted' attack, police say

A mass shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub early Sunday left 12 people injured in a targeted attack that spilled over into throngs of partygoers, authorities said. Gunfire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Dior Bar and Lounge, a small building in a high-traffic area just off College Drive. Nine people suffered non-life-threatening wounds and three were in critical condition, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA

