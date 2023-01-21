ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide

A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Activists say man shot by Albany police last year was wrongfully charged

The Center for Law and Justice wanted to hand over petitions to the Albany County District Attorney, asking for charges against Jordan Young to be dropped. However, it wasn’t allowed. Members from the Center for Law and Justice along with Young’s aunt and his defense team were outside the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants

A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany man accused of having illegal handgun

A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother

The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
CATSKILL, NY
WRGB

Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Warren County man charged with violating court order

A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession

HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Killings pleads not guilty to assault charge

UAlbany men's basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday. UAlbany men's basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday. Farm Bureau wants to continue Nourish New York program. Farm...
ALBANY, NY

