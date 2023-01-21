Read full article on original website
WNYT
Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide
A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
Schenectady man charged with 2022 murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the November 2022 homicide of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, of Schenectady, was arrested and faces second-degree murder, among other charges.
WNYT
Activists say man shot by Albany police last year was wrongfully charged
The Center for Law and Justice wanted to hand over petitions to the Albany County District Attorney, asking for charges against Jordan Young to be dropped. However, it wasn’t allowed. Members from the Center for Law and Justice along with Young’s aunt and his defense team were outside the...
WNYT
Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants
A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
PD: Albany man leads high-speed chase across I-890
On Sunday, an Albany man was ordered to appear in Rotterdam Town Court after he led state troopers on a high-speed chase across I-890, according to a press release.
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of leading State Police on pursuit after fleeing traffic stop
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested an Albany man, accused of fleeing a traffic stop and leading police on a pursuit. According to investigators, back on January 22nd, just after 3:30 AM, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-890 in Rotterdam. The driver, later...
WNYT
Albany man accused of having illegal handgun
A man from Albany has been arrested for allegedly having an illegal handgun. T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany had some cannabis, and a so-called ghost gun — a 9mm privately made firearm, says the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. He faces charges, including criminal possession of a...
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
WNYT
Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother
The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
Two arrested following Whitehall burglary
Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business.
WRGB
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
WNYT
Warren County man charged with violating court order
A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
columbiapaper.com
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
Police: 15-year-old arrested for attacking 2 Uniondale nail salon workers
Police say the teen was getting a manicure at 'S and D Nail Salon' on 581 Uniondale Ave.
NEWS10 ABC
Killings pleads not guilty to assault charge
UAlbany men's basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday. UAlbany men's basketball head coach Dwayne Killings pleaded not guilty to an assault charge during a virtual arraignment on Monday. Farm Bureau wants to continue Nourish New York program. Farm...
Unlicensed Duo Busted With Drugs During Traffic Stop In Catskill, Police Say
A 46-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop in the region, authorities said. Troopers in Greene County stopped a Nissan Rogue at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan 22, as it drove eastbound on Route 2B in the village of Catskill, according to State Police. During...
WNYT
Opening statements beginning in criminal trial of Rensselaer County executive
Opening statements were beginning Tuesday in the criminal trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin. McLaughlin is facing charges in connection with his 2017 campaign. He withdrew $5,000 from his campaign fund when he was in the state Assembly to satisfy a debt to an aide, said the state attorney...
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
