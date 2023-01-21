Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney announced that Francisco Rivera Ramos, was convicted on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after a nine-day jury trial. The jury began deliberations at 3:30 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, ceased for the evening and resumed on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, after the holiday weekend. After approximately five hours of actual deliberation, the jury convicted Rivera Ramos of Burglary in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO