Washington County, NY

New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Witnesses testify in Rensselaer Co Executive trial

TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Several witnesses took the stand today in the trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve Mclaughlin. McLaughlin is accused of withdrawing money from his campaign fund to pay off personal debts and News10 has been covering the story since it began. McLaughin is accused of using his campaign fund to pay off personal debts […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
Q 105.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
schenectadygov.com

Angry Gambler Threatened and Mailed Powder to Office in Schenectady

An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office.Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man responsible made over-the-phone threats and mailed them a mysterious powder substance."(He) left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission's headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Good News: Town supervisor honors highway crews, new brewing company

Bethlehem’s town supervisor is highlighting the hard work of his highway crews during this storm. One plow run throughout the town is about 360 miles, he said. Crews also have to clear the town’s 43 miles of sidewalk. It’s a snapshot of what our highway crews go through across the Capital Region.
BETHLEHEM, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint

A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Lake George’s Canoe Island Lodge Privately Preserved

The purchase of the island and the 30-acre resort was completed December 16, said listing agents Dan Davies and Pam Dean of the firm Davies and Davies. Bailey, who is also CEO of Racemark International and GGBailey, Racemark’s retail division, said she was “very confident” that the Diamond Point resort will re-open this spring as it has every spring for more for than seventy-five years.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Hot 99.1

28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County

Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Albany dance studio holds fundraiser for people with HIV

Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga held their “Let Me Take You Dancing” showcase Sunday at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road. Some of the ticket sales went to the Alliance for Positive Health, which used to be the Aids Council, for people living with HIV.
ALBANY, NY

