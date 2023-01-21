Read full article on original website
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans
Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
Witnesses testify in Rensselaer Co Executive trial
TROY, N.Y. (News10)-Several witnesses took the stand today in the trial of Rensselaer County Executive Steve Mclaughlin. McLaughlin is accused of withdrawing money from his campaign fund to pay off personal debts and News10 has been covering the story since it began. McLaughin is accused of using his campaign fund to pay off personal debts […]
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at Albany nightclub
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
schenectadygov.com
Angry Gambler Threatened and Mailed Powder to Office in Schenectady
An angry racing fan and alleged former horse owner from Las Vegas became so enraged with the New York Gaming Commission, that he took it out on the workers inside their Schenectady office.Investigators from the FBI, Schenectady Police Department, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that the man responsible made over-the-phone threats and mailed them a mysterious powder substance."(He) left numerous voicemails for employees at the Gaming Commission's headquarters in Schenectady between October 2017 and November 2018, often using threatening language.
WNYT
Good News: Town supervisor honors highway crews, new brewing company
Bethlehem’s town supervisor is highlighting the hard work of his highway crews during this storm. One plow run throughout the town is about 360 miles, he said. Crews also have to clear the town’s 43 miles of sidewalk. It’s a snapshot of what our highway crews go through across the Capital Region.
Beloved Capital Region Tavern Group Reveals Plan For New Taco Joint
A Capital Region favorite is getting ready to branch out for a new taco cantina. Whenever the Tipsy Moose Tap & Tavern comes up in conversation, the words "I love that place!" are always voiced. Known for its great eats and beer list at all three of its locations in Latham, Troy, and Albany, the Moose is a local favorite to gather with family and friends. All three locations have become super popular over the years!
newyorkalmanack.com
Lake George’s Canoe Island Lodge Privately Preserved
The purchase of the island and the 30-acre resort was completed December 16, said listing agents Dan Davies and Pam Dean of the firm Davies and Davies. Bailey, who is also CEO of Racemark International and GGBailey, Racemark’s retail division, said she was “very confident” that the Diamond Point resort will re-open this spring as it has every spring for more for than seventy-five years.
Code blue alert declared in Albany County
A code blue alert has been issued by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) for Tuesday through Friday, January 27, for temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 20s.
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
28 Names and Faces of Registered Animal Abusers in Albany County
Another disturbing news story about horrible animal neglect in Albany County. Last Thursday, the Albany Police Department’s Special Operations Unit investigated complaints of animal cruelty and responded to the Capital District Veterinary Hospital in Latham for a report of awful animal abuse. They learned that a six-year-old female pit bull that was brought in "with several wounds to the body, was severely underweight, hypothermic, and suffering from various other medical issues."
WNYT
Albany dance studio holds fundraiser for people with HIV
Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Albany and Saratoga held their “Let Me Take You Dancing” showcase Sunday at the Albany Marriott on Wolf Road. Some of the ticket sales went to the Alliance for Positive Health, which used to be the Aids Council, for people living with HIV.
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
Best restaurants in Upstate New York, according to OpenTable
Each month, OpenTable, a restaurant reservation website, releases its Diner's Choice lists of best restaurants in areas around the country. The website looks at more than 400,000 new diner reviews each month to determine the ratings.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
