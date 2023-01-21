ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Kardashian Congratulates Paris Hilton After She Welcomes 1st Baby: ‘So Happy For You Guys’

Kim Kardashian was one of many celebs who commented on Paris Hilton’s Instagram post where she announced the birth of her first child on Jan. 24. “So happy for you guys!!!” Kim wrote, along with a white heart emoji. Paris surprised fans with the news, which she revealed by posting a photo of her little one’s hand wrapped around her own thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris captioned her IG post, along with a blue heart emoji. She did confirm any further information about her baby, but the blue heart seems to hint that it’s a boy.
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece

New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...

