Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
‘Lost’ photos by Paul McCartney to go on show at National Portrait Gallery
Unseen portraits taken by Paul McCartney in the early 1960s as the Beatles were catapulted to international stardom will go on show at the refurbished National Portrait Gallery in the summer. McCartney thought the photographs, taken between December 1963 and February 1964, had been lost, but he recently rediscovered them.
Kim Kardashian Congratulates Paris Hilton After She Welcomes 1st Baby: ‘So Happy For You Guys’
Kim Kardashian was one of many celebs who commented on Paris Hilton’s Instagram post where she announced the birth of her first child on Jan. 24. “So happy for you guys!!!” Kim wrote, along with a white heart emoji. Paris surprised fans with the news, which she revealed by posting a photo of her little one’s hand wrapped around her own thumb. “You are already loved beyond words,” Paris captioned her IG post, along with a blue heart emoji. She did confirm any further information about her baby, but the blue heart seems to hint that it’s a boy.
BBC
Mystery portrait likely to be Raphael masterpiece
New facial recognition technology has found a painting previously attributed to an unknown artist is highly likely to be a Raphael masterpiece. A team from the University of Nottingham and University of Bradford used the technology to examine the painting, known as the de Brécy Tondo. They found the...
