Phoenix Suns take care of business, pick up 4th straight win vs. Hornets
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns just got back to winning, so a fairly clinical victory in the middle of a streak was a once familiar feeling that was now foreign. Even in their shorthanded state, the Suns were able to take care of business against a reeling Charlotte Hornets club Tuesday in a 128-97 win.
Cam Johnson drops 24 points in Phoenix Suns’ win over Hornets
Welcome back Cam Johnson. After missing 37 games due to a meniscus tear in his right knee, the Phoenix Suns wing came out on fire in just his third game and second start since Nov. 4 on Tuesday night. In the first seven minutes of the first quarter alone, Johnson...
Suns center Deandre Ayton out vs. Hornets due to non-COVID illness
The Phoenix Suns will once again be without center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday when they host the Charlotte Hornets at Footprint Center, the team announced. Ayton had been upgraded to doubtful Tuesday morning, but will now miss his third straight game due to a non-COVID illness. The center joins All-Star...
Lakers to acquire Wizards F Rui Hachimura as trade season begins
The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said Monday. The person, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has...
Patrick Beverley interrupted Damian Lillard’s free throw to jabber, earns tech
We are back at the Haboob Blog with our regularly scheduled Patrick Beverley update. This time, it’s to remind everyone — if that’s needed — that point guard Chris Paul is not the only high-profile guard who has drawn the interest of the current Los Angeles Lakers instigator.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Suns hold off Grizzlies’ comeback, Chris Paul’s return sparks 3rd straight win
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were going to start to get bodies back eventually. It was just a matter of how they responded to it. So far, the returns on the, erm, returns have been overwhelmingly positive. Sunday’s 112-110 win against the Memphis Grizzlies saw Chris Paul’s first game...
