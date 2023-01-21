ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynic
4d ago

After 9-11 Bush Jr signed a law called the Patriot Act. There's a section in it that allows LEOS the right to bust all gangs as terrorist groups, they need to start using it.

PoppaSmurF
3d ago

It’s sad man I walk my dog around Rogers park at night. But I keep a gun on me safety off

WGN News

Garcia’s police ad appears to violate police rules

CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” Garcia took to the airwaves Tuesday with a new ad that promises “a safer, prosperous Chicago.” But the ad itself may violate a Chicago police department prohibition on officers in uniform campaigning for a political candidate. The commercial features images of Congressman Garcia walking down a street flanked by two uniformed […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible

No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago felon sentenced for illegally possessing loaded gun in 2020

CHICAGO - A Chicago man previously convicted of multiple felonies has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and resisting officers during a traffic stop in 2020. The incident occurred in the Englewood neighborhood on March 2, 2020. According to police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Deonta...
CHICAGO, IL
newyorkbeacon.com

‘He Was Out There Working for His Kids’: Family Devastated After Father of Six Working as Bouncer Killed While Keeping Patron Out of Chicago Bar

Police continue to look for the suspect who shot an Army veteran working as a hookah lounge bouncer after he turned away a person trying to enter the Chicago venue. Austin McAllister’s family struggles to make sense of the tragedy that left some of his children orphans. A mother of the man’s children died from COVID-19 earlier in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Weekend Gun Violence: 17-Year-Old Among 7 Killed, 26 Others Wounded Across Chicago

At least seven people were killed and 26 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller about 2:05 p.m., police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL

