Cynic
4d ago
After 9-11 Bush Jr signed a law called the Patriot Act. There's a section in it that allows LEOS the right to bust all gangs as terrorist groups, they need to start using it.
PoppaSmurF
3d ago
It’s sad man I walk my dog around Rogers park at night. But I keep a gun on me safety off
Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Chicago shooting: Father of 2 gunned down in Belmont Cragin while letting dog out
"Ramiro was a funny dad. He was a loving dad. He was a present dad... He was just a regular person trying to live and trying to make it in the city of Chicago."
Mother of Chicago mass shooting victim speaks out, believes attack was hate crime: 'they all played dead'
CHICAGO - The mother of one of the victims who survived a mass shooting this week is speaking out. The mother didn't want her identity revealed because of safety reasons, but she says she believes this targeted attack was a robbery and a hate crime because her child and her friends are transgender.
Garcia’s police ad appears to violate police rules
CHICAGO — Jesus “Chuy” Garcia took to the airwaves Tuesday with a new ad that promises “a safer, prosperous Chicago.” But the ad itself may violate a Chicago police department prohibition on officers in uniform campaigning for a political candidate. The commercial features images of Congressman Garcia walking down a street flanked by two uniformed […]
2 shot, 1 fatally, after complying during South Side robbery
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, during an armed robbery Monday evening in the Chatham neighborhood. The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot around 6:53 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Holland Street when two gunmen got out of the vehicle, flashed handguns and demanded their property, according to police.
Boy, 15, charged with Humboldt Park carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was arrested in connection with a November carjacking in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Monday in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police. He is accused of being one of the suspects who took a...
Black and Brown Chicagoans Testify in Court About Police Harassment, Violent Home Raids, and Harm to People with Disabilities
On November 29, 2022, Chicagoan Jolanda Blassigame stood in court, before a federal judge, her fellow community members, and Chicago police officials, and described a harrowing experience with Chicago police:. “I thought somebody was trying to break in the house. . . . I heard, boom, boom, boom. . ....
Chicago Car Jackers Steal Car in the Most POLITE Way Possible
No one wants to be car jacked. Let’s just make that clear. However, if you ARE going to be the victim of a car jacking in Chicago, these are probably the guys you want on the other side of the pistol. CWB Chicago, a website dedicated to tracking crime...
FBI on the hunt after ‘pretty big’ bank robbery on the North Side
Chicago — The FBI is trying to track down two men who robbed a North Side bank at gunpoint on Monday afternoon. A Chicago police supervisor who responded to the scene said the bank’s initial estimate of the loss was “pretty big” — $112,000. Two...
Video shows bizarre Chicago carjacking where suspects were polite to victim
CHICAGO - An unusual carjacking was caught on camera in Chicago. Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a group of men with guns politely asking the victim for his car keys. The suspects even addressed the victim as "sir". They also held his pizza while he retrieved his keys out of his pants pocket, thanked him and gave his pizza back.
5 shot, 2 fatally, during targeted home invasion on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. Shots rang out around 1:45 p.m. in a second floor apartment in the 2900 block of East 78th Street. A woman in her 20s was shot in the head...
Chicago felon sentenced for illegally possessing loaded gun in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man previously convicted of multiple felonies has been sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and resisting officers during a traffic stop in 2020. The incident occurred in the Englewood neighborhood on March 2, 2020. According to police, officers pulled over 26-year-old Deonta...
Man dead, another critical after shooting during South Side robbery
CHICAGO — A man died and another is in critical condition following a shooting during an apparent robbery Monday night on the South Side. Just after 6:50 p.m., police responded to the 8400 block of South Holland on the report of a shooting. Police believe two men, 23 and...
‘He Was Out There Working for His Kids’: Family Devastated After Father of Six Working as Bouncer Killed While Keeping Patron Out of Chicago Bar
Police continue to look for the suspect who shot an Army veteran working as a hookah lounge bouncer after he turned away a person trying to enter the Chicago venue. Austin McAllister’s family struggles to make sense of the tragedy that left some of his children orphans. A mother of the man’s children died from COVID-19 earlier in 2022.
GoFundMe created for man with special needs critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
CHICAGO — A GoFundMe has been created for a man with special needs who was critically injured after being shot while waiting for a bus in Back of the Yards. Jesus Rega, 21, remains hospitalized at Stroger Hospital in the neuro-ICU. He has undergone head surgery and is scheduled for another in a couple weeks. […]
Bank robbed on Peterson Avenue in West Rogers Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Robbers held up a bank in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Monday.The robbery happened at the Huntington Bank branch at 2920 W. Peterson Ave., at Richmond Street opposite Peterson Avenue from Mather Park.The FBI said around 4:40 p.m., the two robbers verbally demanded money while displaying guns. The FBI did not specify whether the robbers got any money, and if so, how much.The suspects are both described as thin white Hispanic men in their 20s. One is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 9 inches tall and was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers. The other is 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and was also wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and dark sneakers.The FBI released photos of the suspects.No one has been apprehended.
Weekend Gun Violence: 17-Year-Old Among 7 Killed, 26 Others Wounded Across Chicago
At least seven people were killed and 26 others wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Chicago. Two teens were shot, one fatally, Sunday afternoon while trying to buy a pair of shoes from a social media seller in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The teens, 17 and 18, were in a parked car in the 11900 block of South State Street when they met with the seller about 2:05 p.m., police said. After the seller took money from them, he opened fire and struck both teens, authorities said. The 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest and pronounced dead, police said. The 18-year-old was struck in the elbow and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
2 critically shot in South Side armed robbery, police say
The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot at 84th and Holland when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair’s property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Kim Foxx removes prosecutors in Chicago cop's murder case after claims of police misconduct
CHICAGO - Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling murder cases stemming from a Chicago police officer's killing. In 2011, Officer Clifton Lewis was shot in a botched robbery while working a second job in a West Side convenience store. The veteran attorneys handling the...
