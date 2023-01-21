Read full article on original website
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Letter to the editor: Grateful for meal delivery program
With the memorable Christmas and New Year’s festivities and rain, snow and frigid temperatures hopefully close behind us for another year, one welcome addition in December 2022 and a gift I gave to treat myself was the Home Delivered Meals from the Preston Senior Citizen Community Center, 64 West 1st South, 208-852-2844.
The Citizen Asks: What would you like to see happen in our community in 2023?
Derek Bailey, Preston, boys and girls Assistant Coach at Preston Junior High: “I would like to see our local school sports teams have a great year. Last year we had a lot of success, and I believe we’re poised to be even better. I’m also hopeful for the school’s and community’s drama programs. There’s a lot of young talent in Preston and I think we’ll see some good productions this year and also in years to come.”
■ Developing Town: The legacy of Coach Clyde Packer
Editorial Note: Part 307 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1913-1918; Southeastern Advocate, 1914; Cache Valley Newsletter, compiled and edited by Newell Hart; Life History of Clyde Packer.) After some successful seasons athletically at Oneida...
Grace Fellowship devotional shares message and paintings
Eighteen women attended their “Devotional Painting” get-together on Saturday, December 10, at Grace Fellowship Church in Preston. “We call this time ‘Devotional Painting’ because it is about more than painting for fun, though that is certainly part of it. It is about a time to draw close to God, to devote our hearts to Him,” explained Jeanine Webb, wife of Pastor-Elder Joel Webb and who coordinated the event with Kathie Palazzolo and also asked to give the devotional message.
Downtown attraction: Grant to fund improvements at Midland Square
Tremonton’s downtown public plaza is slated to get a half-million-dollar makeover as the city has been awarded a large grant from the State of Utah designed to help smaller cities with their economic development efforts. Tremonton is set to receive more than $400,000 through the Rural Communities Opportunity Grant,...
Smock, Shonnie
Shonnie Smock passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 19, 2023. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 27, 1937, to Bridwell Shonnie Smock and Georgia Mikkelsen. He grew up in Fountain Green, Utah, and Redding, California. He joined the Navy after high school graduation, serving from 1955 to 1959. He spent his entire career as a union sheet metal worker. Shonnie had six daughters and four sons, 26 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He had many hobbies and interests over the years including spending time outdoors, spending time with family, cooking, and visiting the ocean. He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is survived by his children Christine Williams, Alex Atkin, Linda Schaeffer, Shonna Sullivan, Kenneth Smock (Kristi), Matthew Smock (Rachel), and Aaron Smock (Miranda), as well as siblings John (Betty) Mikkelsen, Glenn (Leola) Mikkelsen, and Ruth Mikkelsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew Mikkelsen, sister Mary "LaRue" Mikkelsen Petty, son Raymond Smock, daughters Kathy Marie Priddis and Vicky Smock, grandson Nicholas Smock, and wife Linda Smock. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 E 1300 S, Salt Lake City, with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Dedication of the grave will be at 3:00 PM at Richmond City Cemetery, 90 S 100 W, Richmond, Utah.
PHS grapplers pin Shelley, Soda Springs
The Preston grapplers hosted Shelley and Soda Springs on Jan. 18 and won both. They host Pocatello on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. The Indians won over Shelley 54-20 and over Soda Springs 57-26.
Wagner, Edna Sue
Edna Sue Wagner 69, of Preston, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. At her request, no services will be conducted. A complete obituary will be posted on the funeral home website, as soon as it is available. Please share a favorite memory of Edna or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
McBride, Warren Wright
McBride Warren Wright McBride 74 Hyrum passed away January 22, 2023. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.cvmortuary.com .
Palate Gourmet to open in Farmington
The new launch of Palate Gourmet, a signature gourmet global spice and sauce company, founded by Shadonna “Sha” Sanchez. The veteran, military spouse, mother, wife, and entrepreneur who was born in Savannah, GA and raised in Charleston, SC, specializes in creating artisanal spices, sauces, infused olive oils, coffees, and balsamic vinegar.
Hoggan, L. Brent
Hoggan L. Brent Hoggan 89 North Logan passed away January 21, 2023. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at the North Logan Stake Center at 12 pm with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. An evening viewing will also be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will run in Thursday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Letter to the editor: Some thoughts on elections
I’ve been meaning to write this article for awhile now. Given that this is another election year in Tremonton, it’s time to promote democracy once again and our responsibility to vote and to choose wisely. Have you ever been in a relationship, especially before marriage, where someone told...
Obray, Eloise Kay (Leishman)
Obray Eloise Kay Leishman Obray 84 Logan passed away January 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 28 at 12 pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30 am. A complete obituary can be viewed online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Win over Century headlines big week for Indians
The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
Homegrown fine dining new in Davis County
The Vessel Kitchen staff, led by co-founder Brian Reeder, prepares special food bites for a pre-grand opening party. Photo by Alisha Copfer. FARMINGTON—Looking for good-tasting, affordable, healthy, yet quick food options in Davis County? Vessel Kitchen just opened its sixth location in Farmington to serve its fans in the area better.
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
Layton attraction fined after several guests bitten by animals
An interactive aquarium in Layton was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for violations of the federal Animal Welfare Act after it found that several guests were bitten by animals.
