WILX-TV
Affordable housing making its way to East Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Making it easier for people in the middle-working class to find a place they can call home. On Tuesday, East Lansing City Council approved a plan to move forward with an affordable housing project near Coleman and West roads. To attract young professionals and their families...
WILX-TV
Amtrak offering 11 scholarships for students interested in the railroad industry
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Passenger Corporation, also known as Amtrak, provides academic scholarships to undergraduate and graduate college students who have an active interest in the railroad industry. Full-time students can apply for scholarships available through the Amtrak Scholarship Program. According to Amtrak’s website, the program was established...
WILX-TV
Eagle Township prepping land for ‘mega’ factory
Eagle Township, Mich. (WILX) - Turning farmland into factories, that’s what has some Clinton County residents concerned Tuesday. Just south of I-96 in Eagle township, 1,400 acres of farmland are being prepped for a large factory. “Just the other day, I said to my son that we won’t be...
WILX-TV
In My View: Widening The Big House’s tunnel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good move by Michigan’s athletic department to widen its tunnel entrance in the football season in time for next season. Michigan’s tunnel woes from this last fall received plenty of publicity and the school examined the safety protocols and has decided to remove seats around the tunnel entrance. A fan brushed MSU coach Mel Tucker’s head last season when he was returning to the dressing room. Michigan removed the fan and determined that unless seats were removed the issue could return.
WILX-TV
MDOT to discuss planned US-127, I-496 improvements in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is inviting the public to attend a virtual open house regarding the upcoming rebuilding and maintenance of US-127 and I-496 in Ingham County. MDOT plans to rebuild US-127/I-496 between I-96 and I-496 later in 2023. Work includes operational improvements,...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Ionia honors caregivers with DAISY and BEE awards
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Ionia Hospital honored Emergency Department Nurse Lois Wilber, RN, the hospital’s surgical team, and Billie Jo Ostrander for their dedication and compassionate care for patients and caregivers. Working at Sparrow Ionia since 1981, Wilber was named DAISY Award honoree based on a patient nomination...
WILX-TV
Jackson School of the Arts names new executive director
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson School of the Arts (JSA) Board of Directors announced Cherie Good as the new executive director beginning Monday, Jan. 23. “Cherie’s experience with non-profit boards, leadership skills, business acumen & contagious passion for Jackson, the arts and the kids make her a perfect fit for the role of executive director,” said Sarah Ermatinger, Board chair. “We are confident that under her leadership, the organization’s continued growth, success and impact in achieving its mission will continue to flourish.”
WILX-TV
Your Health: Proton therapy treats eye cancer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you hear “melanoma” you probably think of skin cancer since melanoma is a type of cancer that develops in the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives skin its color. But our eyes also have melanin-producing cells and they can develop melanoma....
WILX-TV
BBB warns about a rise in parking ticket scams
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a rise in scams involving parking tickets. Scammers use hand-held printers to place fake tickets on your car’s windshield asking you to pay online or by PayPal. How you can avoid parking ticket scams:. Know before you...
WILX-TV
Wednesday Is A First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day. Wednesday we have a moisture rich storm system passing through Ohio that will make its way east of Cleveland by evening. Across Mid-Michigan snow spreads in from south to north early in the morning Wednesday and will continue until the early evening hours. The steady snowfall will gradually pile up across the area and cause potential travel issues in morning along I-94 and area wide in the afternoon. While the heaviest of the snow with this storm should stay just to the south of Michigan, it appears that the Lansing will pick up 3-5′' of snow. Snowfall amounts around 4-6′' are expected near Jackson. Heavier amounts of snow are possible south and east of Jackson. Still some adjustment to the predicted snowfall amounts can be expected. High temperatures Wednesday should be in the low 30s.
WILX-TV
Celebrating Lunar New Year safely
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lunar New Year symbolizes family, friendship and happiness. A time of celebration turned into tragedy. On Saturday, 11 people were killed at a Lunar New Year celebration in California and Michigan State University student teacher Poching Lu was shocked when she heard the news. “I feel...
WILX-TV
Michigan gun trafficker sentenced to 37 months behind bars
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A guns trafficker was sentenced to more than three years in prison according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Jerreil LaMounta Martin from Grand Rapids was sentenced to 37 months in prison for illegally buying and trafficking more than 40 guns of which several were used in crimes across Michigan. The DOJ said Martin’s illegal gun trafficking business would participate in “straw purchasing,” which involved him charging customers up to $100 for each firearm to lie on the forms saying he was buying the guns for himself when he was really purchasing them for others.
WILX-TV
Winning lottery ticket bought in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Lucky For Life lottery player won $25,000 a year after purchasing the winning ticket. On Friday, the ticket numbers matched the balls drawn which were 02-10-28-30-44. According to the organization, the winning ticket was bought at ABC Liquor on Lansing Street in Charlotte. This is the first time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize in 2023.
WILX-TV
Celebrate National Pie Day with Sweet Encounter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today is National Pie Day and Studio 10 celebrated with local bakery, Sweet Encounter. After finding out her daughters had severe food allergies, owner and founder Nikki Thompson Frazier began making gluten free and nut free treats that her girls could enjoy but without having to worry about whether or not they would have an allergic reaction.
WILX-TV
Your Health: Making spine surgery safer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Back pain is the leading cause of disability for American adults under the age of 65. Now new technology similar to the navigation system for self-driving cars is improving accuracy and patient safety in the operating room. For 66-year-old Sam DeMaria, this is a victory. DeMaria...
WILX-TV
MSU Police seeks individuals in Spartan Stadium break-in
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in identifying people. According to MSU Police, the individuals are wanted in connection with a breaking and entering investigation at Spartan Stadium. Further details were not revealed at...
WILX-TV
Officials put out fire at the old Walter French School
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are at the scene of the former Walter H. French High School for a structure fire. The Lansing Fire Department was on the scene fighting the fire. Officials said at 2:50 p.m. Monday, fire crews were called to Walter French High School. No one was injured in the incident and the fire was quickly put under control. According to authorities, the fire started near the old gym where there were two other fires in the past decade.
WILX-TV
Calm Tuesday ahead of a First Alert Weather Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the upcoming First Alert Weather Day and what you need to know. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 24, 2023. Average High: 30º...
WILX-TV
Spartans Gymnastics Takes Down No. 3 Michigan in Front of Sellout Crowd
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Behind the sixth-best score in school history, the No. 14 Michigan State gymnastics team took down No. 3 Michigan, 197.200-196.975 on Alumni Day at a packed Jenison Field House Sunday night. Michigan State captured its first win against Michigan since winning the State of...
WILX-TV
In My View: Portland coach reaches milestone win
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High five to Portland St. Patrick’s high school girls coach Al Schrauben. Few coaches at any level go 39 years anymore and this is his 39th year with his basketball team. No end in sight unless something happens of note in the off-season. He won...
