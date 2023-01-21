ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kutztown, PA

Reading vs. Berks Catholic boys basketball, 01.24.23

Reading holds off Berks Catholic to remain perfect in league play. A potential Berks title game preview hit the Geigle Complex on Tuesday night. Reading hosting rival Berks Catholic up on the hill, and it was the Red Knights getting the win, 63-59.
READING, PA
Lehighton to join the Colonial League as a full member in 2024

The Colonial League announced that Lehighton Area School District will be admitted as a full member beginning in the fall of 2024. The League made the announcement in a press release on Monday evening, shortly after the district had approved the move from the Schuylkill League at a board meeting.
LEHIGHTON, PA
After roof collapse 2 years ago, Northampton bowling alley ready to roll again with several upgrades

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Nearly two years after a winter snowstorm forced it to temporarily close, a popular bowling alley is ready to roll again in Northampton County. Hampton Lanes, a 24-lane bowling alley at 326 Main St. in Northampton, is set to reopen at 4 p.m. Tuesday with several upgrades - including new lanes, pinsetters, arcade games and big-screen TVs.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Excited patrons return to revamped Northampton bowling alley

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The unmistakable clash of cracking pins is finally filling a Northampton County bowling alley once again. Business is back and rolling at Hampton Lanes in the borough of Northampton after nearly two years. A snowstorm collapsed the roof in February of 2021. Nearly two years after...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Fundraising underway to launch Phillipsburg Boxing Academy

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Fundraising is underway to create the Phillipsburg Boxing Academy. The goal is to form a community where kids can exercise, gain self-confidence and get to know local police officers. "The Jingle Brawl and the Turkey Brawl, where cops and firemen fight each other for charity, we found...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Elsa and Olaf enjoy brunch at Boyertown restaurant

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A pair of legendary Disney characters were in Berks County for brunch on Sunday. Elsa and Olaf from "Frozen" were at the Grind restaurant in Boyertown to greet families and take pictures with the kids.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Film festival being held in Allentown this April

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new Allentown festival, which will feature a mix of international, American, and Lehigh Valley films, will premiere in April. Organizers of the nonprofit Allentown Film Festival, who have been quietly working to establish the event over the past few months, announced Monday that the festival will screen dozens of short and feature films, including several world premieres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Beerco demolished, paving way for new gas station in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Construction is underway for a new gas station and convenience store in Allentown. Demolition crews were out in the 2900 block of Lehigh Street Tuesday, knocking down the old Beerco building. It was torn down to make way for a new Sheetz, which is scheduled to open...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
Montco DA: Contractor stole total of more than $400K from homeowners in southeastern Pa., Berks

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A contractor is being accused in the theft of more than $400,000 from homeowners in southeastern Pennsylvania and Berks County. Joseph Ford, 53, of Collegeville, is being charged with more than 300 felony counts related to the theft of $474,185 from 64 homeowners in Montgomery, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Allentown police substation to open in next few weeks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police will soon have another hub. A police substation is expected to open in the next few weeks at Hamilton Street and American Parkway, said developer Nat Hyman, who donated the space to police. The City of Allentown is expected to issue the permits this week,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Berks coroner seeks family of Lower Heidelberg man

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is looking for the family of a Lower Heidelberg Township man. Ronald Stuhrmann, 63, was pronounced dead Sunday at his home of natural causes, the coroner's office said. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to call the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.

UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

