Augusta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wfxg.com

UPDATE: Gold Cross EMS pulling out of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: After a lengthy meeting Tuesday, the Augusta-Richmond County Commission voted not to have a contract with Gold Cross EMS. Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent spoke at the meeting, saying there are not any rules or regulations they would have to follow in order to surrender their coverage of the area.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s ambulance provider is pulling out of the city after city leaders rejected a contract with the company Tuesday. A decision was expected today on ambulance services in Augusta – and it all came to a head with the contract failure Tuesday. With a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Closer look at who’s policing the police in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An all-new I-TEAM investigation takes a closer look at who’s keeping watch over those who protect and serve. It all started when the I-TEAM obtained a cell phone video of an incident from November off Glenn Hills Drive in Augusta. We also have the incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta man sentenced after brutally beating girlfriend in 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta jury convicted a man for brutally beating his girlfriend in 2019. District Attorney Jared T. Williams announced Keith Reese, 44, was found guilty of aggravated assault and battery after a two-day jury trial. Officials say the victim went to Reese’s apartment on Alexander Drive...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta student caught with gun, arrested, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was arrested Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way after he was found with a gun, according to authorities. Zayden McKeone, 17, was in Room 220 when he was found with a Glock semi-automatic firearm, according to authorities. According to an arrest...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Gun Found After Altercation Involving Two Richmond County Students

A gun was found after two students were involved in an altercation Monday at the Performance Learning Center on Walton Way in Richmond County. Officials say the incident was reported at noon. During an investigation, authorities say 17-year-old Zayden McKeone had a glock semi-automatic gun in his possession. He was taken into custody and charged with having a weapon on school grounds as well as possession of a handgun by a person under 18-years-old.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
thepeoplesentinel.com

Smith pleads guilty to reckless homicide in 2019 fatal wreck

Tears filled the courtroom as one family sought justice and another sought leniency. James Anthony Smith, 33, of Aiken, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 23 to reckless homicide in the death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hinckley. On June 22, 2019, Smith was driving home when he crashed into the vehicle occupied by Hinckley and his brother Gabriel. Kaleb died at the scene while Gabriel was injured.
AIKEN, SC
wfxg.com

North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

4 arrested in Washington State Prison smuggling attempt

DAVISBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle contraband into a state prison in Washington County. Around 1 a.m. Tuesday, deputies on patrol near Washington State Prison came across a woman walking on prison property. Authorities learned she was there to make a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald's dispute placed on leave

Ohio officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute …. Aiken’s Union Street Bridge Closed due to weight …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds …. Hello 2023 event at Paine College is raising funds for school supplies for kids. Go Green for Justin – Grovetown...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Assault

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 63-Year-old Darrell Gathers is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection to a shooting. At approximately 12:50 am, Richmond County authorities responded to 954 5th Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, it was learned the victim left the scene and took herself to the hospital for […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Former NAPS Officer resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety (NAPS) was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving former Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson and a female at North Augusta High School.  Upon learning of these allegations on December 16th, 2022, NAPS immediately began an investigation and suspended Officer Wilson that same day.  […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC

