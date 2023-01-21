Read full article on original website
Jeff Brose
3d ago
I don't see any problem with this considering our public schools seem to be more about politics and gender bull crap then education but should also see about getting a GED at 16 instead of 18 also when I went to school we had PE and shop also had cooking classes things for life not some kind of sports every night and if teachers need more pay quit paying thousands for coaches and pay teachers you know the reason for school
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
Noem and AG letter warns pharmacists about abortion medication
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While a release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office calls a letter to South Dakota pharmacists a reminder, it also outlines that the state Attorney General Marty Jackley will enforce the law banning chemical abortions. “Chemical abortions remain illegal in South Dakota. Under South Dakota...
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SD Legislature Asked to Help Find Teachers
South Dakota legislators have been hearing again about a shortage of teachers across the state. District 18 Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says there are shortages in most professions….. Stevens says legislators will continue to look for ways to help…. Stevens says the shortage will never be totally...
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the...
Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate
PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
South Dakota voters passed Medicaid expansion. They could be asked to add work requirements next.
South Dakota voters passed a Medicaid expansion measure in November, but now state lawmakers are proposing a ballot issue that would add work requirements to that expansion, CBS affiliate KELO reported Jan. 23. If lawmakers' proposed resolution passes, South Dakota voters would be asked in the 2024 election whether to...
Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre
As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors
Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 6, 2022. Courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his full budget and tax proposal Tuesday, calling for direct payments to more than 2.5 million households and a tax reduction on Social Security benefits. The...
Senate Committee Gives Final Approval To Bill To Strengthen The Penalty For Attempting To Murder Law Enforcement Officer
PIERRE — A bill to put more more prison time behind trying to kill police officers or sheriff’s deputies in South Dakota has finally cleared a South Dakota Senate committee. Senate Bill 48 would double the possible penalty for someone convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer to 50 years from 25. The bill had approval of the full committee but needed a prison-jail population estimate. Senator David Wheeler of Huron supported the bill…
Covid-19 Cases Continue to Add Up
The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases…. Healy says they see people...
Senate Bill to transfer authority from Prison Wardens to Secretary of Corrections in South Dakota
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Mother holds out hope for daughter who went missing in 2016. Updated: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST. Livestream and VOD for Dakota...
Bill filings would change under Randolph plan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied
BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
What Is South Dakota’s Most POPular Soft Drink?
Soda, pop, a coke, depending on what region of the U.S. you hail from, they are some of the most common names for soft drinks across the country. I mean, who doesn't like an ice-cold soda pop? You pretty much have to have one at a movie, with a pizza, or a burger, right?
