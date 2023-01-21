ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Jeff Brose
3d ago

I don't see any problem with this considering our public schools seem to be more about politics and gender bull crap then education but should also see about getting a GED at 16 instead of 18 also when I went to school we had PE and shop also had cooking classes things for life not some kind of sports every night and if teachers need more pay quit paying thousands for coaches and pay teachers you know the reason for school

South Dakota News Watch

Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system

One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Noem and AG letter warns pharmacists about abortion medication

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While a release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office calls a letter to South Dakota pharmacists a reminder, it also outlines that the state Attorney General Marty Jackley will enforce the law banning chemical abortions. “Chemical abortions remain illegal in South Dakota. Under South Dakota...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

SD Legislature Asked to Help Find Teachers

South Dakota legislators have been hearing again about a shortage of teachers across the state. District 18 Representative Mike Stevens of Yankton says there are shortages in most professions….. Stevens says legislators will continue to look for ways to help…. Stevens says the shortage will never be totally...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate

PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House.  The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
moodycountyenterprise.com

Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre

As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
PIERRE, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense

It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they do next?
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes

Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
RAPID CITY, SD
kccrradio.com

Senate Committee Gives Final Approval To Bill To Strengthen The Penalty For Attempting To Murder Law Enforcement Officer

PIERRE — A bill to put more more prison time behind trying to kill police officers or sheriff’s deputies in South Dakota has finally cleared a South Dakota Senate committee. Senate Bill 48 would double the possible penalty for someone convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer to 50 years from 25. The bill had approval of the full committee but needed a prison-jail population estimate. Senator David Wheeler of Huron supported the bill…
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
wnax.com

Covid-19 Cases Continue to Add Up

The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases…. Healy says they see people...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Bill filings would change under Randolph plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

