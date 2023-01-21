ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning

LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
LAFAYETTE, CA
Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

