FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Supervisor Preston calls for affordable housing at 6 San Francisco sites
"There's been an acceptance of not achieving affordable housing goals," Dean Preston says.
Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
The famed sign on SF's historic Alexandria Theater has been torn down
The building has been vacant for years.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in San Francisco
This marks the third pedestrian death in San Francisco since the start of the year, officials said.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
'Major Medical Emergency' Closes Bart's Lafayette Station Tuesday Morning
LAFAYETTE (BCN) BART's Lafayette station is closed Tuesday morning because of a "major medical emergency," according to the transit agency. BART issued an alert shortly before 6:30 a.m. about the station closure but did not provide additional details on what prompted the closure. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc....
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
Rock band sells out San Francisco's Grace Cathedral, covers David Bowie
Hundreds of fans gathered on the cathedral labyrinth.
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Bay Area home prices fell more than anywhere else in US last month
The days of outrageous overbidding may be behind us.
Bay Area music festival returns for second year, announces lineup
The second-year festival is set to take place just north of San Francisco.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Wild fireworks erupt in San Francisco's Chinatown for Lunar New Year
Photographs show the explosive Year of the Rabbit festivities.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
Firefighters Responding To Early Morning Residential Fire On Hayes Street
San Francisco firefighters responded to a residential fire Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a residence at 1310 Hayes St. at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The flames spread to two structures. The public is being asked to avoid the area of...
Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) Police in Redwood City announced early Tuesday that a 12-year-old girl has been reported missing. Mila PerezPaz was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chestnut Street and Middlefield Road in the city's Staumbaugh Heller neighborhood southeast of downtown, according to a 1:35 a.m. announcement from Redwood City Police Department.
