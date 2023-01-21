ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 6

Just Havin' Fun
2d ago

Why was it shut down in the first place? The 4 babies (out of millions) were infected with different bacteria. How do you tie that back to the factory? The whole thing is fishy!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend church is in hot water for failing to pay its water bill. Or, in this case, for refusing to pay its water bill. “We’ve had calls of people saying hey, we’ll put up the money, and I tell them it’s not about the money,” said Doulos Chapel Pastor Mario Sims. “This is not; this is about a principal here, that you’re charging a church, and you’ve done it for years knowing the church is a not-for-profit.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
wmuk.org

The Palisades closure is expected to cause job loss in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties

A virtual presentation on Monday outlined the economic impact of closing the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy powered down the Covert Township power plant in May, immediately eliminating almost 200 jobs before it sold the building to Holtec for decommissioning. The ripple effect of the closure will be felt for years to come, and was the topic of a virtual meeting on Monday.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30

Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
WARSAW, IN
WWMT

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WNDU

SBCSC task force meeting seeks to tackle system’s falling enrollment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation discussed the future of their classrooms with their facilities master plan on Tuesday night. The purpose of the meeting was to strategize and discuss options for district resizing. The problem lies with the fact that capacity and enrollment are no longer aligned, and the district needs to do what it can to make sure students stay in South Bend schools.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy