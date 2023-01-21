Read full article on original website
Just Havin' Fun
2d ago
Why was it shut down in the first place? The 4 babies (out of millions) were infected with different bacteria. How do you tie that back to the factory? The whole thing is fishy!
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
WNDU
Doulos Chapel argues with city for tax exemption status on water bill
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend church is in hot water for failing to pay its water bill. Or, in this case, for refusing to pay its water bill. “We’ve had calls of people saying hey, we’ll put up the money, and I tell them it’s not about the money,” said Doulos Chapel Pastor Mario Sims. “This is not; this is about a principal here, that you’re charging a church, and you’ve done it for years knowing the church is a not-for-profit.”
wmuk.org
The Palisades closure is expected to cause job loss in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties
A virtual presentation on Monday outlined the economic impact of closing the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy powered down the Covert Township power plant in May, immediately eliminating almost 200 jobs before it sold the building to Holtec for decommissioning. The ripple effect of the closure will be felt for years to come, and was the topic of a virtual meeting on Monday.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Information On Sunday Crash At Old 30 & 30 Updated
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. Tracey L. Sleighter, 55, East Ponderosa Drive, North Webster, was the driver of a black 2019 Ford Fusion. She advised Warsaw Police Department that her vehicle was on East Old 30 near the intersection of U.S. 30. Sleighter was trying to decide if she wanted to continue south through the intersection or turn, according to a Warsaw Police Department accident report. Sleighter was focused on this decision and did not notice the traffic control signal for her lane of travel was red. She entered into the intersection and the driver side of the Fusion was hit by a black 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Tse, 29, Chicago.
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Vitamin/nutrient deficiency, multiple sclerosis, high blood pressure
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Brenda): “My toddler and infant have gotten so many viruses this winter. When should I start to worry that it might be vitamin/nutrient deficiency?”
wfft.com
Allen County Democrats react to bill aiming to restrict federal gun control
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Second Amendment preservation. That is Republican State Rep. Lorissa Sweet’s focus in her first act. "There have long been attacks on our Second Amendment right from the federal government, and they will continue to persist,” Sweet said. Her primary concerns: that President Biden...
wkzo.com
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
Times-Union Newspaper
2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
95.3 MNC
Former Elkhart business owner pleads guilty to charges related to multi-million dollar check kiting scheme
An Edwardsburg man accused of masterminding a check kiting scheme to the tune of $150 million has entered a guilty plea. Najeeb Khan, 69, entered the guilty plea for bank fraud and attempted tax evasion in federal court in Cleveland. Khan is the former owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., an...
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Officer performed ‘hip toss,’ man ‘fell to the ground’ in viral video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A video of a police officer throwing a man to the ground after a downtown crash is going Fort Wayne-viral on social media. Commenters on social media are questioning whether the slam is a case of police brutality, saying that it appeared unprovoked. The video was initially posted Monday night.
WNDU
SBCSC task force meeting seeks to tackle system’s falling enrollment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation discussed the future of their classrooms with their facilities master plan on Tuesday night. The purpose of the meeting was to strategize and discuss options for district resizing. The problem lies with the fact that capacity and enrollment are no longer aligned, and the district needs to do what it can to make sure students stay in South Bend schools.
WNDU
Several South Bend council members voice support, denounce city clerk after meeting cancelation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple members of the South Bend Common Council are voicing their support for the cancelation of Monday night’s meeting while denouncing criticism as to why it was possibly canceled. According to Council President Sharon McBride, Monday’s council meeting was canceled because the notice of...
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Traffic stop escalates to short pursuit, man charged with resisting police and marijuana possession
LAGRANGE, Ind.- On Jan. 21, LaGrange County Sheriff's Office arrested Tyres Johnson Alexander for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana. According to police, Alexander attempted to evade authorities by driving away in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 12:47 p.m. in the area of 1850 W State Rd 120.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
