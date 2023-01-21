Read full article on original website
Povzner tabbed as SEC Diver of the Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. This is Povzner’s second weekly honor of the season after he earned a pair of first-place scores in a dual meet victory over LSU last Saturday.
Aggies Gear Up for Top 15 Road Matchup vs. Auburn Tigers
AUBURN, Ala. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team faces its second top 25 opponent of the season when the Aggies take on the No. 15 Auburn Tigers at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Neville Arena. It will be back-to-back SEC road games for the Aggies, who faced...
Barker Wins USBWA National Freshman of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced. Barker also earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor for her impactful return to the court on Sunday versus Georgia....
Barker’s Return Leads Aggies over Georgia, 75-73
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – Janiah Barker recorded a career-high 24 points in her return to the court, propelling the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to Sunday’s 75-73 victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs. Barker, who had not seen action since November 30, missing 10 games, drained 10-of-11...
Tyler Santucci named Duke’s defensive coordinator
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s linebackers coach Tyler Santucci is heading to Durham. Santucci was named the defensive coordinator of the Blue Devils on Tuesday. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
Duke looking to hire A&M linebackers coach Santucci as defensive coordinator
DURHAM, North Carolina (KBTX) - Multiple reports have come out that Duke is targeting Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator. Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.
Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help. The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.
College Station to offer hunter safety class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course. The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is offering the course on Saturday, Jan....
Texas A&M dining hall holds Lunar New Year celebration with traditional foods
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M dining hall was transformed on Monday to provide a Lunar New Year experience for students. The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine. This included egg rolls, drunken noodles, Korean tacos and traditional fruit.
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
A&M Consolidated High School presents ‘Mamma Mia!’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their hearts out in an upcoming show at A&M Consolidated High School. The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying and singing along the entire night. Students Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge shared they’re excited...
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics Team wins Reserve Grand Champion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Congratulations to our Brazos County Robotics Team. The team got Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and 2nd place out of 20 teams. Each member of the team got a belt buckle, a certificate, a ribbon, $1,500, and brought home the banner for the Club.
Potent winter storms drops enough rain to cut January’s deficit in half
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The latest winter storm to cross the country cut right across the center of Texas Tuesday. As much as 3″ to 7″ of snow fell across a wide portion of the Texas Panhandle and Southern High Plains. South of the Brazos Valley, a quick surging warm front kicked off a few hours of severe weather and flooding rain. As much as 5″ to 6″ of rain fell along a corridor from Southern Austin, Waller, Montgomery Counties and North Harris County.
CSHS production, Annie, with a special guest debuts this week
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Casts and crews for high school productions all around the area are getting ready to take the stage this weekend. This includes one special guest who will be making history by taking the stage for the College Station High School’s production of Annie. Junior,...
Food, dancing, and a good cause at the Grimes County Go Texan weekend
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready for a weekend full of food, dancing, games, and activities at the Grimes County Expo Center for Grimes County Go Texan. The weekend will kick off with a sponsor dinner on Friday followed by a raffle and auction. Tickets can be obtained from any of...
WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:
Tropical Smoothie Cafe making healthy eating breezy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Eating healthy and finding healthy options can be challenging, but Tropical Smoothie Cafe is making it easier. The cafe is in the heat of Aggieland and offers an array of healthy smoothie and food options for everyone to enjoy. “We are excited to offer an...
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra aims to inspire children with its annual concert
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held its annual children’s concert inside Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium on Monday. Children in 4th and 5th grade from schools all across the Brazos Valley were invited to watch the live performance. The concert included musical performances, a lesson about the instruments used and a story told through music. There were two performances both lasting around 50 minutes in length.
College Station employees work for weeks without pay, concerned with a larger impact
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A handful of local employees with a company based out of San Antonio have been reaching out to KBTX saying they have worked without pay since the beginning of the year. Water Energy Services has locations all over the Brazos Valley, including in Bryan and...
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
