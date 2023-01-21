ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HipHopDX.com

Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke

Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Page Six

Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children

Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family.  When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up.  Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
Vibe

Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
The List

The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss

"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
People

Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection

Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come.  In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight.  "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022

We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.

