Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Ray J Goes Off On Tyrese For Telling Eddie Murphy To “Move On” After Will Smith Joke
Ray J has taken aim at Tyrese Gibson for calling out Eddie Murphy, who made a joke referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap at this year’s Golden Globes. On Thursday (January 12), the “One Wish” singer issued a response in the comment section of TheJasmineBrand’s repost of Tyrese defending Smith. Tyrese had posted a picture of himself and Will embracing and called for everyone to move on from the incident.
Eddie Murphy, dad of 10, reacts to Nick Cannon fathering 12 children
Eddie Murphy, a father of 10 children, is here for Nick Cannon’s ever expanding family. When Page Six asked Murphy on Tuesday night’s Golden Globes 2023 red carpet to share his thoughts on Cannon fathering 12 kids, the 61-year-old comedian gave an enthusiastic thumbs up. Cannon, 42, welcomed his most recent child — a baby girl named Halo Marie — with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. The pair also welcomed a son named Zen in April 2021, however, the infant died from brain cancer five months later. Cannon went on to expand his brood with son Legendary, daughter Onyx and son Rise with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Jackée Harry Explains To Sheryl Lee Ralph How Her Ego Led To Career Karma
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jackée Harry are the only two Black actresses to win an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, 35 years apart. Harry took hers home in 1988 for her role as Sandra Clark on 227 while Ralph garnered her win in 2022 for her role as Barbara Howard on the hit sitcom, Abbott Elementary. For the latter’s recent Of The ESSENCE cover, she spoke with her comedic comrade about their shared experiences in Hollywood, but specifically getting their egos in check over the years.More from VIBE.comRihanna Earns First Golden Globe Nomination With "Lift Me Up"Eddie...
Has Eddie Murphy Heard From Will Smith After 2023 Golden Globes Joke? He Says…
Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction. But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock? Well, as Eddie exclusively revealed on the Jan. 23 episode of E! News, "No, I haven't heard from anybody."
Are Any ‘Gunsmoke’ Cast Members Still Alive?
'Gunsmoke' went off the air decades ago. So are any of the main cast members from the popular series still alive?
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger
It’s not unusual for stars to have a twin – and some of them even make top dollar performing as a doppelganger. But the twinning that nobody saw coming happened this week when Tory Lanez’ mugshot was released after he was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez looked more like the Fresh Prince’s goofy cousin than a rapper for the culture.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?
While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
9 new Netflix releases that everyone you know will be talking about next week
Netflix is wasting no time in greeting the arrival of 2023 with a jam-packed slate of fantastic new content to check out, with forthcoming Netflix releases that range from gritty crime dramas and docuseries to the return of fan favorites like Ginny & Georgia. If you need some recommendations for...
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dead at 86
QUINN Redeker, known for his role on Days of our Lives, has died aged 86. The TV icon passed away December 20 in Los Angeles. Quinn was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980. He was best known for...
50 Cent Recalls Confronting Tyler Perry About Blackballing Mo’Nique
Rapper and businessman 50 Cent said he launched a campaign to help revive Mo’Nique‘s acting career, and recalled a private conversation he had with Tyler Perry in defense of the Oscar-winning actress. The hip-hop mogul appeared on Big Boy’s Neighborhood last week where he addressed Mo’Nique’s casting in...
Comments / 1