Best 2022 Films With Zero Oscar Nominations
This year’s Academy Award nominations offered a lot to be excited about. In addition to masterful arthouse films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár getting their justified praise, the Oscars turned their eyes towards international cinema with Best Picture nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front and Triangle of Sadness. Many first time performers received their first recognition, such as rising stars like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, as well as long-denied veterans like Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bill Nighy. However, this year also had its fair share of snubs, and some films were seemingly forgotten entirely.
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
‘Mutt’ Review: Day-in-the-Life Drama Never Gives Central Character Enough Depth | Sundance 2023
Day in the life stories are a well-worn genre in filmmaking, but they work for a reason. Getting a small portrait of a person as they go about navigating one approximately twenty-four-hour period strikes a balance between revealing and withholding as we learn much via their daily interactions while still trying to fill in the gaps of what came before. There is a good version of this movie to be found in Mutt, the feature debut of writer-director Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, that we get occasional glimpses of. Placing us in the shoes of the young Feña (Lío Mehiel) we accompany him throughout New York City as he must deal with various relationships, obligations, and his own peace of mind that painfully seems forever out of reach.
Is ‘Missing’ a Horror Movie?
Missing is a new thrilling computer-age experience from the same creators behind 2018's Searching that followed David (John Cho) who is frantically searching for his missing daughter after she doesn't come home one day. Missing does not stray far from the same formula, but refreshingly flips it on its head. Still strictly told through a computer screen, this pseudo-sequel follows June (Storm Reid) desperately searching for clues to find out why her mother (Nia Long) does not return from vacation with her current boyfriend (Ken Leung). Is Missing a horror film? No it is not. It is at its heart a very well-made thriller, but that doesn't mean it won't have you at the edge of your seat.
How to Watch Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face' Starring Natasha Lyonne
From the mind of Rian Johnson (Knives Out) comes Poker Face, a new case-of-the-week television series starring Natasha Lyonne as the resident sleuth. Sure to fill the mystery-shaped hole in anyone's heart, the story follows Charlie Cale (Lyonne) as she hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda, encountering an assortment of strange people and even stranger mysteries that she can't help but crack.
'You People' Cast and Character Guide: Who Stars in the Romantic Comedy
On January 27, Netflix is set to release the romantic comedy, You People. Co-written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris (who is making his directorial debut with the film), this riotous take on the stereotypes of interfaith marriage, this movie promises some major howls of laughter. The film revolves around Ezra and Amira as they maneuver their way through their relationship, treading gingerly through the minefield of race, religion, and family, and coming up against a string of foot-in-mouth faux pas and thorny racial blunders from their embarrassing future in-laws.
10 Best Twitter Reactions to the 2023 Oscar Nominations
The Oscar nominations came out, bringing their usual chaos to Film Twitter. Surprising inclusions like To Leslie's Andrea Riseborough and shocking snubs like The Woman King's Viola Davis gave Twitter users plenty of ammunition against the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Not every worthy contender will get nominated...
Tara Reid Reunites With Trevor in New 'Ghosts' Season 2 Images
Trevor Lefkowitz (Asher Grodman) is starstruck in new images from Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy Ghosts. As previously announced by Deadline, Tara Reid is coming to the manor to attend a remembrance of the former hard-partying businessman after his remains are found in the upcoming episode "Trevor's Body." After hearing about his major crush on Reid since the beginning of the series, the two finally reunite in stills from the episode ahead of its release on February 9.
The Top 10 'Best Picture' Oscar Winners of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb
Once a movie has won Best Picture at the Oscars, it's essentially achieved the highest honor a movie can get (at least as far as American award shows go). People love to talk about the Academy Awards more than other award shows. It might help that the Academy's an institution that's been doing the Awards for close to a century at this point, or maybe it being the last of the major award shows for any given year helps as well.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke’s Success Was Foreshadowed in This Movie
Before they were Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit and Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon, the talented Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke teamed up in the dark comedy thriller Thoroughbreds. Written and directed by Cory Finley, this 2017 film follows upper-crust Connecticut teens Lily (Taylor-Joy) and Amanda (Cooke) as they rekindle their friendship and plot to kill Lily's stepfather Mark (Paul Sparks). Watching the actresses, who are not international stars, in a lower-budget film before they stepped into some of their most notable roles is a reminder of their longstanding talen their talent and a hint at their future success.
'That '90s Show' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened With Leia and [SPOILER]?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of That '90s Show.While not every comedy series proves to be worthy of a modern revival, That ‘90s Show has proven that it can please both obsessive That ‘70s Show fans and younger viewers that weren’t even alive when the original series was airing. With a majority of the head creative team and cast returning in one way or another, That ‘90s Show feels like a classic sitcom, complete with a laugh track and wonderfully short episode lengths (a rarity for a Netflix series). Although we only got ten episodes thus far, That ‘90s Show sets up an exciting road ahead for both the new and old characters.
'The Last of Us' Creators Discouraged the Cast from Watching the Games
It is safe to say The Last of Us has managed to win fans’ hearts. The series, co-created by original game creator Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, keeps the pacing and events of the source material intact while giving us great character studies. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have managed to get into the skin of their characters while adding a certain nuance to their performance. Recently, on The Last of Us podcast, Druckmann revealed why it was important for them that the cast did not see the games.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunners Reveal the Tess Plot They Scrapped
As far as video games adapted for television goes, there has been a general consensus that HBO’s The Last of Us has to be ranked quite high on that list. The series has had a good number of moments that avid fans of the game would easily recognize. However, in most adaptations, it is the job of the creative team to decide what aspects of the source material to leave untouched, those to expand upon and those to change. In the series’ latest episode, we see that there was a bit of change to the storyline, but apparently there could have been more.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Screenwriter Calls Kang an "A-List Avengers Villain"
The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is taking it up a notch and raising the stakes going forward for its heroes. That begins with the introduction of its next big bad, Kang the Conqueror, who is making his - sort of - debut in the franchise, after a cameo appearance two years ago.
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
The Answer to 'Blade Runner's Biggest Question Doesn’t Matter
Is Deckard (Harrison Ford) a replicant or is he human in Blade Runner? It’s one of the most enduring questions in science fiction, and despite it being over forty years since the release of Blade Runner, there’s no indication that an answer is coming our way. There’s ample evidence for both sides, and even if the ending does lead the viewer down one road over the other (assuming you’re watching The Final Cut, that is), there’s enough ambiguity to keep both possibilities open. Combatants in the debate are some of the most passionate minds on the internet, and at this point the war seems destined to still be a contentious issue long after this futuristic depiction of 2019 Los Angeles starts to resemble a period piece. Even people involved in the film don’t know what to make of it, with the conflicting responses they’ve offered only complicating matters further. Ridley Scott says he’s a replicant, Harrison Ford says he isn’t, and countless others don’t know where to begin, but there is one controversial answer that doesn't come up as frequently: the answer doesn’t matter.
