Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!)
Watch Fearless Divers Encounter the World’s Largest Great White Shark (Over 4,000 Lbs!) Ocean Ramsey is a skilled free diver in Hawaii. She works with an organization called One Ocean Diving. They study shark behavior and teach others how to avoid dangerous situations. The shark population continues to decline in the area and there is red tape preventing their conservation.
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb
See a Great White Shark Sneak Up on a Surfer and Land an Epic Photobomb. There are surfing contests held all over the world every year where skilled surfers hope for incredible swells to show off their impressive skills. During the beloved San Onofre Surf Club contest of 2022, an uninvited guest makes an appearance.
Marconews.com
WATCH: Massive great white shark rescued from net by fishing crew
Surreal footage has surfaced showing a commercial fishing crew releasing a massive great white shark from a net alongside their boat. The footage was posted to TikTok by Jason Stephens, whose bio reads: "Commercial fisherman from [Alaska] currently living in the Pacific Northwest." Stephens told For The Win Outdoors that...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
WATCH: Pod of Killer Whales Pursue Small Fishing Boat in Pulse-Pounding Footage
Boaters on a small fishing vessel had a terrifying encounter with a pod of killer whales in a video that has since gone viral. The following footage sees a little boat speeding away from the whale pod as a handful of the massive ocean dwellers partake in a game of chase.
natureworldnews.com
Reduced Krill Supplies Cause Fewer Humpback Whale Pregnancies
Scientists have discovered that reduced krill supplies result in fewer humpback whale pregnancies, which could have major implications for industrial krill fishing. Data from Antarctica show that humpback whales become pregnant more frequently after years of abundant krill than after years of scarcity. Influence of Krill Availability on Humpback Whale...
saltwatersportsman.com
Shark Caught 30 Miles Inland from Atlantic
Capt. Dean Krah was guiding an angler in a Maine river when they hooked the sand tiger, a probable first for the state. To catch a shark off the coast of Maine is not so uncommon. To catch one 30 miles up a tidal river? That’s a different story.
I Just Started Surfing And This is the Best Surf Gear I’ve Found for Beginners
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Learning to surf has given me a peek behind the proverbial curtain into the reality that is the surf scene. Before, when I thought about surfing, as many of you might, it was filled with laidback people, beautiful waves, longboards, and chill vibes. But what you don’t see is the true culture — the rules and the technical knowledge that go into, not just that lifestyle, but the sport itself. For example, it behooves you to research and learn about the swell,...
forscubadivers.com
A Safe Swim With Sharks Takes A Bit Of Forethought – Not Excluding The Navy
I goes without saying that a safe (or safer) swim with sharks takes forethought/planning. No one is exempt, regardless of your swimming ability and confidence in the water. Wherever and whenever there is a potential for sharks to be nearby, preparation is a good thing. Preparation includes anything from understanding shark behavior to a full-out tactical preparation.
Comments / 0