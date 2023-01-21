ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wvlt.tv

New position created at Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council voted to approve the creation of a new job at the Knoxville Police Department. Officials say the new position, Deputy Director of Professional Standards, will help KPD oversee complaints, internal investigations and cultural change. The new job is another change...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Two charged after pointing BB gun at car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were charged after pointing a BB gun at a car Monday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. 19-year-old Amelia Hamilton and 20-year-old Raven Oldham were arrested following a high-risk traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue near Castle Street, KPD said. Officers performed the traffic stop...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40

KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs

GSMNP to close multiple bridges for repairs
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

Knoxville 'free store' offers items for those in need
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Alcoa spokesperson says false report led to heavy police presence at a Walmart

ALCOA, Tenn. — Social media swirled with rumors after a heavy police presence at an Alcoa Walmart. The Alcoa Police Department and the Blount County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an "incident" Tuesday afternoon. They said later that authorities were responding to a call claiming employees were being held at gunpoint in the store.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville

MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Veteran KPD officer facing misdemeanor theft charge retires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department veteran facing a misdemeanor theft charge submitted his retirement letter Monday to the police chief. Kenno E. Carlos, 57, said his retirement takes effect Feb. 1. He's been with the department since 1994, generally working as a patrol officer or a community liaison officer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police looking for suspect after weekend shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. The shooting happened around 3 a.m., KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said, on the 2800 block of London Circle off Cecil Avenue. When officers arrived, they reportedly found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WMAZ

Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man leads deputies on cross-county car chase, sheriff says

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested after he fled from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a media release from LCSO officials. Deputies originally saw Jamal Huley, 25, driving at 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County, according to the release. When deputies attempted...
KNOXVILLE, TN

