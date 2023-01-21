Read full article on original website
Is ‘Missing’ a Horror Movie?
Missing is a new thrilling computer-age experience from the same creators behind 2018's Searching that followed David (John Cho) who is frantically searching for his missing daughter after she doesn't come home one day. Missing does not stray far from the same formula, but refreshingly flips it on its head. Still strictly told through a computer screen, this pseudo-sequel follows June (Storm Reid) desperately searching for clues to find out why her mother (Nia Long) does not return from vacation with her current boyfriend (Ken Leung). Is Missing a horror film? No it is not. It is at its heart a very well-made thriller, but that doesn't mean it won't have you at the edge of your seat.
‘In My Mother’s Skin’ Review: Kenneth Dagatan's Horror Drags Us Into Inescapable Darkness | Sundance 2023
Once you’ve seen enough horror films, it takes a lot to get under your skin. They can fall into familiar patterns and, even when competently made, become doomed by how derivative they are. Yet, even after taking in all the bodily fluids of Infinity Pool or the fleshy fun of Birth/Rebirth, it is joyous that another festival film like In My Mother’s Skin can pull you into its own dark world. A vibrant vision of historical and mythological horror from writer-director Kenneth Dagatan, it weaves all of these elements together in a way that is uniquely unsettling as you take in all of its depraved details. While initially reminiscent of early Guillermo del Toro, with The Devil’s Backbone feeling like a key reference point, it dives headfirst into a series of gruesome encounters that rip right through you to leave a bloody impression all its own.
Yeah, M3GAN Is Scary, but the Real Children Are Scarier
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film M3GAN. Scary children in movies are nothing new. The horror genre has always played on the fear of innocent children turning horribly bad, perhaps even evil. For instance, there’s Michael Myers from Halloween (1978), the boy who killed his babysitter and grew up to be a maniacally silent serial killer in a mask. Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining has its fair share of scary children, between Danny Torrence himself and the twin Grady Girls. That fear of children breaking bad is even extended to their toys. Dolls specifically are meant to teach children to be kind and caring. But what happens when those dolls become killer toys? That’s when we get Chucky the Doll from Child’s Play (1988), or Annabelle from The Conjuring movies — dolls that evoke children’s innocence but are ultimately corrupted by evil.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
One of the Best ‘Casablanca’ Scenes Isn’t About the Romance
Countless moviegoers and critics alike consider Casablanca (1942) a masterpiece in most regards. One would be hard-pressed to find a cinephile unfamiliar with those iconic quotes or the tortured, timeless romance of protagonists Rick (Humphrey Bogart at his most gallant) and Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman at her most radiant), and rightfully so. Casablanca's enduring significance 80 years later is a testament to its script — simultaneously sparkling and dour — and an unfortunately still relevant thematic resonance.
'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Is Your New Best Friend: M3GAN 2.0
You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.
‘The Pack’: Why Alexander Skarsgård Was Surprised By the Casting Process on His Directorial Debut
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is underway and among the attendees of this year's iteration of the legendary event is Emmy winner Alexander Skarsgård. He made his way to Park City, Utah for the premiere of Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool which he stars in opposite X and Pearl star Mia Goth. While he was there, however, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had to ask about his exploits behind the camera with his project The Pack which was announced late last year. In a first for his career, Skarsgård is both starring in and directing the feature, which put him on the opposite side of the casting process for the very first time. Nemiroff asked him about that new experience and how his time as an actor informed his search for his cast.
Adult Swim Cuts Ties With 'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Amidst Domestic Violence Charges
Warner Bros. Discovery has officially ended all relations with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after domestic violence charges against the creative became public. Roiland is currently facing one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.
How to Watch 'Maybe I Do': Showtimes and Streaming Status
Rom-coms are certainly back on trend and Emma Roberts has done her fair share in this resurgence. After starring in The Holidate and About Fate, the actress is headed to yet another romantic project in Maybe I Do. Written and directed by Michael Jacobs, the film focuses on Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Luke Bracey), a young couple on the road to getting married. As they plan their future together, they decide to host a dinner for both of their families to get to know each other and get along. Yet, things take an unprecedented turn when the couple notices that their parents have not only met before but are currently entangled in extra-marital relationships. Michelle's mom (Diane Keaton) is having an affair with Allen's dad (William H. Macy), while Allen's mom (Susan Sarandon) is having an affair with Michelle's dad (Richard Gere). If you are in for a recommendation that includes both the new faces and veterans of this film genre, then here is when and where to watch this upcoming gem.
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 3 Recap: Lasher, You Are One Devilish Dude
Last week’s episode of Mayfair Witches ended in a bloody mess! Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) made her way to New Orleans to learn more about who she is and where she comes from. Meanwhile, her biological mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) got nostalgic in her old childhood bedroom and was visited yet again by Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended on a rather ominous note when the hotel elevators opened in front of Rowan to reveal Deirdre, who, within seconds of locking eyes with her daughter, has her neck slit open by a mysterious invisible force and bleeds out on the elevator floor. Where does Rowan go from here? It’s time to unpack Episode 3, “Second Line.”
'The Boogeyman' Trailer Is Coming This Sunday
Stephen King revealed that the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film adaptation of The Boogeyman is coming this Sunday, during the NFC championship game. Based on a short story by the master of horror, The Boogeyman turns our worst nightmares into a reality by conjuring a creature capable of teleporting into closets.
New 'Cocaine Bear' TV Spot Highlights Audience Excitement for the Black Comedy
Cocaine Bear undoubtedly looks like an incredibly funny feature, as its release date approaches, new clips from the feature are trickling down and hyping fans up further. Directed by actor-director Elizabeth Banks, the movie is inspired by a real-life event that happened in 1985, where an American black bear went on a rampage after consuming cocaine that fell in the woods. In a new TV spot, we see the bear ingesting the drug for the first time.
Bob Odenkirk and Radha Mitchell Get Flirty in New 'Life Upside Down' Clip
Life Upside Down is fast approaching its release in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 27, 2023. Just ahead of the film's release,ComingSoon.net has revealed a brand-new clip for IFC Films' upcoming comedy. After its limited theatrical run, the film led by Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) will then arrive onto AMC+ this April.
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
'Infinity Pool': Brandon Cronenberg Explains the NC-17 Rating Situation
If Brandon Cronenberg is behind a film you know you’re going to get something extremely unique, bold, and packed to the brim with next-level daring performances. He delivered just that with his feature directorial debut, Antiviral, his second feature, Possessor starring Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough, and now the same is true of his third film, Infinity Pool with Mia Goth, Alexander Skarsgård, and Cleopatra Coleman.
Best 2022 Films With Zero Oscar Nominations
This year’s Academy Award nominations offered a lot to be excited about. In addition to masterful arthouse films like The Banshees of Inisherin and Tár getting their justified praise, the Oscars turned their eyes towards international cinema with Best Picture nominations for All Quiet On The Western Front and Triangle of Sadness. Many first time performers received their first recognition, such as rising stars like Paul Mescal and Stephanie Hsu, as well as long-denied veterans like Brendan Fraser, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Bill Nighy. However, this year also had its fair share of snubs, and some films were seemingly forgotten entirely.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar Nomination Is a Win for Gay Hollywood
Like every movie fan who treats the Oscars like the Super Bowl, I set my alarm early this morning for the annual announcement of the Academy Award nominations. I also set my expectations for another year of disappointment. Though she was nominated for nearly every precursor award, I prepared myself for Jamie Lee Curtis’ name not to be called. Then, Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed began the announcement with the nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role, and to my delight, Ahmed announced Curtis as a nominee for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. With her first—and long overdue—Oscar nomination, Jamie Lee Curtis finally broke the Gay Diva Oscars Curse.
