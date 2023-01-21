Chef Gerald Hirigoyen - “Piperade” San Francisco

Chef Gerald Hirigoyen of popular Piperade restaurant, is hanging up his apron after 22 glorious years on Battery Street, San Francisco.

Famous for its West coast Basque cuisine, Chef says it’s time;

“Piperade has had an amazing run (22 years) but I want to enjoy more time with family and other pursuits. We have had an incredible time here with wonderful customers, so many memories but it’s time”, says Chef Gerald who will retire at the end of the year.

As a teenager Chef Gerald moved to Paris for a classical pastry apprenticeship under Master Patissier Jean Millet.

By his mid-twenties, Hirigoyen arrived in the U.S. for stints at classic Bay Area French restaurants.

It was in 1991 that Hirigoyen’s gifted skills as a chef and restaurateur came to the forefront when he and a partner opened Fringale, a truly modern French bistro, to national acclaim.

In 2002 Chef opened Basque inspired restaurant Piperade with his wife Cameron.

The summer of 2004 saw the launch of his stylish Spanish tapas bar. Bocadillos , (which means “little sandwiches,”) representing what Hirigoyen calls “San Sebastian meets Barcelona in San Francisco. Bocadillos closed in 2017 after 13 succesful years.

Enjoy my conversation with Chef along with the 5 Tasty Questions below.

AUDIO : Chef Gerald Hirigoyen

FIVE TASTY QUESTIONS WITH CHEF GERALD HIRIGOYEN. Executive Chef of San Francisco restaurant Piperade

1 - What is you guilty food pleasure?

Chef: "Dark chocolate"

2 - What libation is always in your fridge?

Chef: "A bottle of champagne".

3 - What condiment is always in your kitchen?

Chef: "Espellet pepper"

4 - If you were not working as a chef what might your profession be?

Chef: "I would be a big wave rider".

5 - You are planning your LAST SUPPER. What will you eat and who would your dinner guests be?

Chef: I would prepare a nice steak with a little sea salt and black truffles. Plus a butter lettuce salad with fresh herbs.

My dinner guests would be Chef Auguste Escoffier, Mountaineer Sir Edmund Hilary and Cyclist Miguel Indurain.

PIPERADE

1015 Battery Street, SF

http://www.piperade.com