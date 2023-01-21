ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Chef Gerald Hirigoyen - “Piperade” San Francisco

By Liam Mayclem
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4K6m_0kM9NQy200

Chef Gerald Hirigoyen of popular Piperade restaurant, is hanging up his apron after 22 glorious years on Battery Street, San Francisco.

Famous for its West coast Basque cuisine, Chef says it’s time;

“Piperade has had an amazing run (22 years) but I want to enjoy more time with family and other pursuits. We have had an incredible time here with wonderful customers, so many memories but it’s time”, says Chef Gerald who will retire at the end of the year.

As a teenager Chef Gerald moved to Paris for a classical pastry apprenticeship under Master Patissier Jean Millet.

By his mid-twenties, Hirigoyen arrived in the U.S. for stints at classic Bay Area French restaurants.

It was in 1991 that Hirigoyen’s gifted skills as a chef and restaurateur came to the forefront when he and a partner opened Fringale, a truly modern French bistro, to national acclaim.

In 2002 Chef opened Basque inspired restaurant Piperade with his wife Cameron.

The summer of 2004 saw the launch of his stylish Spanish tapas bar. Bocadillos , (which means “little sandwiches,”) representing what Hirigoyen calls “San Sebastian meets Barcelona in San Francisco. Bocadillos closed in 2017 after 13 succesful years.

Enjoy my conversation with Chef along with the 5 Tasty Questions below.

AUDIO : Chef Gerald Hirigoyen

FIVE TASTY QUESTIONS WITH CHEF GERALD HIRIGOYEN. Executive Chef of San Francisco restaurant Piperade

1 - What is you  guilty food pleasure?

Chef: "Dark chocolate"

2 - What libation is always in your fridge?

Chef: "A bottle of champagne".

3 - What condiment is always in your kitchen?

Chef: "Espellet pepper"

4 - If you were not working as a chef what might your profession be?

Chef: "I would be a big wave rider".

5 - You are planning your LAST SUPPER. What will you eat and who would your dinner guests be?

Chef: I would prepare a nice steak with a little sea salt and black truffles. Plus a butter lettuce salad with fresh herbs.
My dinner guests would be Chef Auguste Escoffier, Mountaineer Sir Edmund Hilary and Cyclist Miguel Indurain.

PIPERADE
1015 Battery Street, SF
http://www.piperade.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years

The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm

SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
Q97.9

New England Has Two of the Top 20 Wealthiest Towns in the Entire U.S.

New England is an expensive area of the country to live. However, it's all relative. Along with higher prices come higher wages and income. Remember the TV show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous in the late 1980s and early 1990s? The audience was enthralled with how the wealthy live, and that is still true today.
DARIEN, CT
Paradise Post

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $2 million

A 2,136-square-foot house built in 1953 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 900 block of Monroe Street in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,950,000 purchase price works out to $913 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Secret SF

10 Excellent Cheap Eats Recommended By San Franciscans, For San Franciscans

Where can you get a delicious, inexpensive meal for under $15 in San Francisco? We asked our Instagram followers for their favorite cheap eats in the city and got some fantastic recommendations. Read on for an incomplete list of SF restaurants that give you the most bang for your buck, in no particular order. Don’t forget to scroll to the bottom for a map! Saigon Sandwich is a must for fresh, tasty, and affordable bánh mi in SF — and these massive sandwiches run for just $5 each. Pick up your choice of Vietnamese sandwiches with fillings including roast chicken, roast pork, and meat ball pork. Keep in mind that there’s usually a line, the restaurant is cash only, and you must order to go (Jefferson Park is only a 10 minute walk away if you want to have a picnic). Location: 560 Larkin St If it’s homestyle burgers, sandos, and brunch items you crave, Delancey Street Restaurant is a must. Think 3-egg scrambles and eggs benedict with home-fried potatoes for under $10, fried chicken sandwiches and reubens for under $10, and pasta dishes and BBQ chicken for under $15.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy