Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Sunday Jan 22 Weather Forecast
Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted early as a ridge of high pressure begins to form off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula and we see some drier conditions develop in our region. A low-pressure system near the northern Nevada/Utah border will pull cold air from the north out of the high-pressure system and we could see light breezy conditions. Nothing too crazy for weather as clouds will be clearing out the region tonight and we could see patchy freezing fog develop in the early morning hours tomorrow.
nbcrightnow.com
WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in
WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
nbcrightnow.com
Attorney General's Office recovers over $9 million in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million in unemployment funds stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money was stolen and deposited into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court...
nbcrightnow.com
$9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds recovered by Washington AG
OLYMPIA — Another $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds have been recovered by the Washington State Attorney General’s office. The stolen money was deposited into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge has since ordered Bank of America to return the funds to Washington state.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state offers $35M in municipal solar grants
More than $35 million in grants is up for grabs for Washington municipalities seeking to give a boost to their solar base. The state Department of Commerce is accepting applications through March 23 for its new Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program, which provides grants to install and manage solar and battery storage systems in community buildings. These include schools, libraries and buildings owned by local governments and nonprofits.
nbcrightnow.com
AG's office recovers stolen unemployment funds
Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office announced the recovery of another $9 million in stolen unemployment money. $34 million has now been recovered in Washington since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic.
nbcrightnow.com
Finley School District helps make voting more accessible, adding ballot drop box
FINELY, Wash.— The new voting box in Finley was installed on Friday, January 20. Benton County Auditor's Office installed the drop box at Finley Middle Schools. It's the first and only drop box in Finely. The closest one being about ten miles away in Downtown Kennewick. The Finley School...
nbcrightnow.com
Quiet Week...Fog and Freezing Fog and Poor Air Quality
Partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing fog tonight. An air stagnation advisory is in place through Friday with the worst air quality expected Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 20s... Roads could be slick for the Tuesday morning commute due to fog and freezing fog look for partly...
nbcrightnow.com
Texas border sheriff sends SOS seeking aid: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in foreign nationals crossing the border illegally who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.”. Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in CA shooting kills self in van
The 72-year-old suspect who killed 10 people in a California dance club killed himself in his van according to authorities. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. So far no motive has been established.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga slides eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press rankings
Gonzaga’s loss to Loyola Marymount sent the Zags tumbling eight spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll. The Zags had the biggest slide of the week in the media poll, followed by Kansas, which dropped seven spots to No. 9 after a pair of Big 12 Conference losses.
nbcrightnow.com
How ketamine can help people with mental health illness
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Ketamine has been used for anesthetic purposes for decades. In more recent years clinics have opened in different areas across the US with a different use in mind. Ketamine infusion clinics give patients ketamine to treat mental health illnesses and can help people with severe anxiety, severe...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga’s defense had hands full in 99-90 win over Pacific
On paper, this was supposed to be perhaps the easiest two-game week on Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference schedule. On the court, it turned out to be a 1-1 week with an upset loss to Loyola Marymount at home Thursday and a hard-fought 99-90 victory over Pacific on the road Saturday.
nbcrightnow.com
Recap and highlights: Drew Timme scores career-high 38 points to lead Gonzaga to shaky win over Pacific, 99-90
STOCKTON, Calif. – Gonzaga doesn't lose twice in a row, and it certainly doesn't lose to Pacific. Yet, the 18-point favorite Bulldogs were tied at halftime with a foe they haven't lost to in a near half-century. Gonzaga turned to Drew Timme to right its struggles and he responded,...
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga women drop spot to No. 17 in AP Poll; lead the nation in 3-point and foul shooting
The Gonzaga women dropped a notch in this week’s Associated Press poll despite winning both of their games last week in Northern California. The Zags are 17th this week, losing a spot largely because North Carolina moved ahead of them after beating then-No. 13 ranked Duke and Georgia Tech.
nbcrightnow.com
Gonzaga rewind: Anton Watson's rebounding efforts help 'focused' Zags get back on track vs. Pacific
STOCKTON, Calif. – Whether they’re seeking the information themselves, or made aware of it via a third party, college basketball players normally don’t have to look far to find opinions from the general public. The commentary on Gonzaga’s play over the last three weeks seemed to reach...
nbcrightnow.com
Difference makers: Frontcourt duo Drew Timme, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga past Pacific
The senior took over in the second half. He scored on six straight possessions early in the half as GU took the lead for good. Timme fed Anton Watson for a field goal to open the half, then the All-American converted six consecutive shots from close range, the last a putback of a missed 3 by Watson. Timme made nine straight GU field goals before Rasir Bolton scored on a layup.
nbcrightnow.com
No. 16 Gonzaga women roll past Saint Mary's 82-57 to remain unbeaten in WCC play
With far less drama than two days earlier, the Gonzaga women coasted to an 82-57 West Coast Conference win Saturday afternoon over Saint Mary’s in Moraga, California. Yvonne Ejim led the way with a game-high 24 points, but all five starters scored in double figures as the Zags reached the halfway point in the WCC season at 9-0, one game ahead of second-place Portland and three games ahead of everyone else.
Comments / 0