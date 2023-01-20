ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Sunday Jan 22 Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisories have been lifted early as a ridge of high pressure begins to form off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula and we see some drier conditions develop in our region. A low-pressure system near the northern Nevada/Utah border will pull cold air from the north out of the high-pressure system and we could see light breezy conditions. Nothing too crazy for weather as clouds will be clearing out the region tonight and we could see patchy freezing fog develop in the early morning hours tomorrow.
NEVADA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

WA ranks 8th worst state to retire in

WASHINGTON STATE — In a recent study by WalletHub that analyzed all 50 states across 47 retirement-friendly metrics, Washington state ranked the eighth worst state to retire in for 2023. These include affordability and health factors along with an overall quality of life. Virginia topped the ranking as the...
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Attorney General's Office recovers over $9 million in stolen unemployment money

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million in unemployment funds stolen as part of a massive fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money was stolen and deposited into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

$9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds recovered by Washington AG

OLYMPIA — Another $9.3 million in stolen unemployment funds have been recovered by the Washington State Attorney General’s office. The stolen money was deposited into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge has since ordered Bank of America to return the funds to Washington state.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state offers $35M in municipal solar grants

More than $35 million in grants is up for grabs for Washington municipalities seeking to give a boost to their solar base. The state Department of Commerce is accepting applications through March 23 for its new Solar plus Storage for Resilient Communities program, which provides grants to install and manage solar and battery storage systems in community buildings. These include schools, libraries and buildings owned by local governments and nonprofits.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Quiet Week...Fog and Freezing Fog and Poor Air Quality

Partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing fog tonight. An air stagnation advisory is in place through Friday with the worst air quality expected Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 20s... Roads could be slick for the Tuesday morning commute due to fog and freezing fog look for partly...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in CA shooting kills self in van

The 72-year-old suspect who killed 10 people in a California dance club killed himself in his van according to authorities. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. So far no motive has been established.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga slides eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press rankings

Gonzaga’s loss to Loyola Marymount sent the Zags tumbling eight spots to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press poll. The Zags had the biggest slide of the week in the media poll, followed by Kansas, which dropped seven spots to No. 9 after a pair of Big 12 Conference losses.
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

How ketamine can help people with mental health illness

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Ketamine has been used for anesthetic purposes for decades. In more recent years clinics have opened in different areas across the US with a different use in mind. Ketamine infusion clinics give patients ketamine to treat mental health illnesses and can help people with severe anxiety, severe...
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Gonzaga’s defense had hands full in 99-90 win over Pacific

On paper, this was supposed to be perhaps the easiest two-game week on Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference schedule. On the court, it turned out to be a 1-1 week with an upset loss to Loyola Marymount at home Thursday and a hard-fought 99-90 victory over Pacific on the road Saturday.
STOCKTON, CA
nbcrightnow.com

Difference makers: Frontcourt duo Drew Timme, Anton Watson lead Gonzaga past Pacific

The senior took over in the second half. He scored on six straight possessions early in the half as GU took the lead for good. Timme fed Anton Watson for a field goal to open the half, then the All-American converted six consecutive shots from close range, the last a putback of a missed 3 by Watson. Timme made nine straight GU field goals before Rasir Bolton scored on a layup.
PACIFIC, WA
nbcrightnow.com

No. 16 Gonzaga women roll past Saint Mary's 82-57 to remain unbeaten in WCC play

With far less drama than two days earlier, the Gonzaga women coasted to an 82-57 West Coast Conference win Saturday afternoon over Saint Mary’s in Moraga, California. Yvonne Ejim led the way with a game-high 24 points, but all five starters scored in double figures as the Zags reached the halfway point in the WCC season at 9-0, one game ahead of second-place Portland and three games ahead of everyone else.
MORAGA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy