Sunshine sticks around today; storms expected to kick off Wednesday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will continue to see sunshine Tuesday afternoon before clouds return overnight ahead of storms early Wednesday. Tuesday brings overall pleasant conditions to Middle Georgia as temperatures climb to peaks in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be rather calm for much of the afternoon, however heading towards the evening they will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph. These winds will be working to return as much moisture to the atmosphere as possible ahead of the storms arriving early tomorrow. Clouds will likely begin to move into the region from the south/southwest during the evening hours today. Early cloud cover will predominantly be cirrus clouds before thicker clouds return overnight. Low temperatures around Middle Georgia will be met ahead of midnight tonight, bottoming out in the upper 40s. A warm front will then push those temperatures back up again heading into the early parts of Wednesday morning.
Sunshine returns for Middle Georgia.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia is set for a day of sunshine following a cloudy and wet weekend. Middle Georgia was able to watch the sunrise to kick off the new week. The afternoon will be sunny and cool as winds blow in from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 25 mph. High temperatures will largely reach the mid 50s around the region, however wind chills will likely stay closer to the lower 50s. Cloud cover will be difficult to come by most of the day, however a few outflow cirrus clouds are likely in some of the northern counties.
Severe storms possible Wednesday morning
Well, we are in our 4th week of January and dealing with yet another potential severe weather day in Middle Georgia. Overnight a cold front will approach the area, bringing increasing clouds and gusty winds. Early Wednesday, a warm front will start to push north, bringing some instability to parts...
First Alert Weather day declared ahead of Wednesday morning storms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A potent storm system is forecast to bring a risk of severe weather to the Big Bend and South Georgia on Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center had placed the entire viewing area under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather with damaging wind gusts and tornadoes as the hazards of concern starting Wednesday morning.
What will the weather in Georgia be like this week?
Georgia residents can expect mild temperatures with a chance of showers early this week. Monday will be partly sunny before gradually becoming sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Temperatures will drop to 30 degrees tonight. On Tuesday, more of the same, highs will be around 57 degrees. Rain will...
Sunny, cool weather continues Tuesday
High pressure has moved back into the area today, bringing clear skies to Middle Georgia. We will be staying clear overnight, resulting in lows in the 20s by Tuesday morning. Sunshine will help us to warm to the upper 50s, but clouds will start to increase during the day on Tuesday.
Showers lingering through the afternoon; storms midweek
Scattered showers and storms in store for today, with these showers continuing to move up from the southwest. We will continue to see these showers and even a few storms through the evening, but the rain will fizzle out once the sun sets. Following readings in the 40s and 50s this morning, temperatures will only warm nearly ten degrees by this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest Georgia communities rebuilding after Sunday storms
Damage reports followed not long after numerous severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service Sunday. At the time of publication, no word on if there were any injuries reported. This weekend is the sixth anniversary of the 2017 tornado outbreak that spawned over 50 tornadoes...
Wind advisory for Cobb County and other counties in the region beginning midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties starting tonight at midnight, January 25. The advisory is in effect until midnight tomorrow, January 26. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers
Rain moving in overnight and sticking around most of the day will make for a damp Sunday....
Cook Co. recovering after EF-2 tornado strikes on Sunday
ABAC hosts Netflix filmmaker of 'Who Killed Malcolm X?' series. Mediacom scholarship will help SW Georgia students. Feb. 28 is the deadline for Mediacom's world-class scholarship. Americus shooting incidents still under investigation. Updated: Jan. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST. The shooting incidents happened Wednesday and Thursday, barely a day...
6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
‘I want my life back’: Georgia tornado victims share experiences, try to rebuild
North Georgia storm victims searching for help after disaster
Georgia taking applications for game wardens
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Photos: See Georgia's secret beach
While most people are busy with work and school, thoughts of relaxing and enjoying some time away are never far off. With that in mind, let's check out Georgia's secret beach.
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through January 27
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 21 through Friday, January 27. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Widespread Pineland phone outage impacting calls in some Southeast Georgia counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents in some Southeast Georgia counties aren’t able to make calls for the second day in a row. Pineland Telephone is experiencing a widespread outage that is impacting several counties including Candler, Emanuel, and Evans. Residential phone lines, businesses law enforcement agencies, and local 911 services are among the impacted. Wi-Fi […]
