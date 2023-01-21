MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia will continue to see sunshine Tuesday afternoon before clouds return overnight ahead of storms early Wednesday. Tuesday brings overall pleasant conditions to Middle Georgia as temperatures climb to peaks in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be rather calm for much of the afternoon, however heading towards the evening they will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph. These winds will be working to return as much moisture to the atmosphere as possible ahead of the storms arriving early tomorrow. Clouds will likely begin to move into the region from the south/southwest during the evening hours today. Early cloud cover will predominantly be cirrus clouds before thicker clouds return overnight. Low temperatures around Middle Georgia will be met ahead of midnight tonight, bottoming out in the upper 40s. A warm front will then push those temperatures back up again heading into the early parts of Wednesday morning.

