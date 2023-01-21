Blake Corum reported that his camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro was stolen. The car also had Corum’s “BC2” logo and he reported it stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records, the Associated Press reported. The All-American running back clarified that the car wasn’t funded by name, image and likeness, but his parents bought it for him after high school. “God bless whoever stole it,” he wrote on social media.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO