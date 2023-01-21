ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Michigan State hoops commits listed on McDonalds All-American game rosters

A pair of 2023 Michigan State basketball commits, Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker, were announced to the 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters Tuesday. Michigan State is one of 4 schools that will field at least 2 commits, including 4 for Kentucky, 3 for Duke and 2 for Oregon. Bronny James will also play, as he will be deciding between Ohio State, USC and Oregon.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation

The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Rotten in Ann Arbor

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video

We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Gut reactions from Michigan basketball win over Minnesota

Michigan basketball didn’t play its best game of the season but the Wolverines survived against Minnesota and here are the gut reactions. A win is a win, especially when you have been struggling and while Michigan basketball‘s effort on Sunday against Minnesota won’t win any beauty contests, it was important all the same.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum reports that his camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro was stolen

Blake Corum reported that his camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro was stolen. The car also had Corum’s “BC2” logo and he reported it stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records, the Associated Press reported. The All-American running back clarified that the car wasn’t funded by name, image and likeness, but his parents bought it for him after high school. “God bless whoever stole it,” he wrote on social media.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy