A pair of 2023 Michigan State basketball commits, Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker, were announced to the 2023 McDonalds All-American game rosters Tuesday. Michigan State is one of 4 schools that will field at least 2 commits, including 4 for Kentucky, 3 for Duke and 2 for Oregon. Bronny James will also play, as he will be deciding between Ohio State, USC and Oregon.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team's performance against Indiana in yesterday's 82-69 loss. But he saved his harshest criticism for the officials in his postgame interviews. Speaking to the media after the game, Izzo admonished the officials for being so inconsistent ...
Tom Izzo is looking to get Michigan State’s season stabilized heading toward the end of January. Fortunately, it sounds like the Spartan roster is going to be in a much healthier position moving forward. On Tuesday, Izzo updated the litany of health issues going on with the Spartans. After...
Michigan is going to remove some seats from Michigan Stadium. According to Aaron McMann of MLive.com, the school plans to remove 45 seats from the stadium to help widen tunnel access to the field. This decision reportedly comes after the school conducted a safety review following the season. ...
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
After entering the transfer portal earlier this month, both Eyabi Okie and Julius Welschof have committed to play for Biff Poggi in Charlotte.
Michigan basketball didn’t play its best game of the season but the Wolverines survived against Minnesota and here are the gut reactions. A win is a win, especially when you have been struggling and while Michigan basketball‘s effort on Sunday against Minnesota won’t win any beauty contests, it was important all the same.
Blake Corum reported that his camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro was stolen. The car also had Corum’s “BC2” logo and he reported it stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records, the Associated Press reported. The All-American running back clarified that the car wasn’t funded by name, image and likeness, but his parents bought it for him after high school. “God bless whoever stole it,” he wrote on social media.
