Company coming to Knoxville to make ‘life-saving’ electric vehicle technology
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Technology meant to save lives for electric vehicle drivers is made here in East Tennessee, and a new company is looking to sell it. “We are very excited to be in Knoxville,” said John Lee, CEO of Safire. Lee said the company is going to...
Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
State officials unveil bipartisan hydrogen energy braintrust
On Thursday, Georgia officials announced the bipartisan Georgia Hydrogen Energy Braintrust, an organization designed to increase Georgia’s influence on the hydrogen energy industry. Founding officials, Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff and Republican Vice-Chairman of the Public Service Commission Tim Echols say the braintrust allows local businesses and scientists to...
CAES researchers examine blueberry quality issues for Georgia producers
ATHENS — A multidisciplinary team of University of Georgia agriculture experts is working to determine causes and solutions to post-harvest quality problems that have hit Georgia’s blueberry growers hard in recent seasons. Funded by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Office of Research and UGA Cooperative Extension,...
Helicopter tour business comes to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MyFlight Tours has brought the first helicopter tour company to Knoxville. The company has locations throughout the U.S., including one in the Smoky Mountains. Daniel Powell is a pilot for the company who said it’s a unique opportunity to bring this service to Knoxville. ″Just...
Going My Way: Ray Mears
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant. Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology. Lee said the company is going to produce technology that goes inside lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The technology prevents the batteries from catching fire in a crash. False call sparks police...
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
Frustrations mount as National Park Service studies pile up
Seth Clark predicts that his home state of Georgia will finally make history in 2023, winning approval of its very first national park. “I do believe that the 64th national park will be created within a year in middle Georgia,” said Clark, the mayor pro-tem of Macon-Bibb County and the executive director of the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative.
College students to receive discount at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Any student currently enrolled in college can receive a discount on the slopes of Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, students can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket and equipment rental. Any beginners can also...
Gas prices rise 18 cents in Tennessee in past week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across the state continued to rise over the last week, climbing nearly 18 cents on average, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.15, which is 42 cents more expensive than one month...
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
MyFlight Tours comes to Knoxville
Your headlines from 1/24 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Tether discussion tonight at City council, shooting suspect wanted, housing issues in Lenoir City. Park officials said four bridges would be closed for two to three days to vehicles while the work was being completed. McMinn County man charged for...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
$350 Inflation relief checks: Who is eligible for this support?
Inflation relief checks up to $350 from a one-time payment that was given to low-income people in late September remain unclaimed in Georgia. Due to issues with client IDs or inability to access cards, there are still $235 million in unclaimed payments out of the $1 billion distributed. Georgia Financial...
