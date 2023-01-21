Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Related
foxbangor.com
Oxford Hills hands Bangor first loss in close contest
BANGOR – Oxford Hills girls basketball remained unbeaten, handing Bangor their first loss of the season 39-34 on Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth game, with the Vikings coming away with the narrow five point victory to improve to 12-0 on the year, while Bangor falls to 11-1. The Rams are back in action Friday at Portland.
foxbangor.com
Orono’s Ruth White wins second consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year Award
ORONO – On Monday, Orono’s Ruth White was named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for Maine girls cross country. White posted an impressive junior campaign, winning her second consecutive Gatorade award. She was the individual state champion for the second straight year, and helped her team to its second straight team title, as well.
foxbangor.com
Dexter girls hoops gets dominant bounce-back win against Penquis
DEXTER – Dexter Tigers girls basketball defeated Penquis Valley Tuesday night in convincing fashion, winning 58-24. A game that was 26-4 at the half, the Tigers’ ball movement and defense led the way. Guard Cally Gudroe and forwards Mazie Peach and Hannah Dean were among the key contributors for Dexter.
foxbangor.com
Reward offered for theft and destruction at UMO alumni house
ORONO– The University of Maine Police Department is investigating two incidents that occurred in the fall semester of 2022. The two incidents occurring just days apart from each other. The first on November 20th, with four males being seen on video, destroying a 4,000 dollar sign in front of the Buchanan Alumni House.
foxbangor.com
Oakland man accused of kidnapping has initial court appearance
AUGUSTA — An Oakland man charged with two counts of kidnapping had his initial court appearance today. Brian Charette is also charged with eluding an officer after allegedly leading police on a chase through Waterville following the alleged kidnapping. Judge Sean Ociepka, who presided over the hearing, said that...
foxbangor.com
Plowing industry seeing boost from snowstorms
BANGOR — The thought of snow causes headaches for many. Back pain for others having to go outside and dig out their cars and driveways. However, plow drivers and companies supplying snow equipment have been capitalizing on this very busy winter storm season. “Sales have picked up considerably. As...
foxbangor.com
Parking bans in Augusta and Bangor
AUGUSTA– The Augusta Police would like to release a public service announcement to notify commuters, patrons, business owners, residents and visitors of Augusta that there is a Winter Parking Ban in effect from January 23rd 2023 at 4:00 pm through 12:00 pm on (Tuesday) January 24th 2023. This Winter...
foxbangor.com
Yearlong bicentennial celebration
MILO– The Milo Historical Society is busy as can be organizing events to mark the town’s 200th anniversary. Volunteers and community members plan to honor this historical milestone with a celebration each month throughout the entire year. “I grew up here and I was born in the 50’s,...
foxbangor.com
Expect delays at Hampden’s Western Ave. and Main Road North Wednesday morning
HAMPDEN– Beginning Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. there will be bucket trucks at the intersection of Western Ave., and Main Road North transferring the traffic signal. Please avoid the intersection if possible, there will be delays. Thank you for your patience during this time.
foxbangor.com
Celebrating 50 years of puppy love
BANGOR–A Bangor company is celebrating 50 years of puppy love. “It’s always been a dog business of some kind. It was a Dragon kennel and before that it was a place to train dogs for pheasant hunting, so it has a long history of being a dog business,” explained Janet Blanchard.
foxbangor.com
A House Divided
ELLSWORTH — A city council is divided on who to sell a property to after the previous owner didn’t pay taxes. “If you’re gonna sell the property. Plan on giving up your votes or your rights.”. The city of Ellsworth has yet to make a decision as...
Comments / 0