Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking LotRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
foxbangor.com
Oxford Hills hands Bangor first loss in close contest
BANGOR – Oxford Hills girls basketball remained unbeaten, handing Bangor their first loss of the season 39-34 on Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth game, with the Vikings coming away with the narrow five point victory to improve to 12-0 on the year, while Bangor falls to 11-1. The Rams are back in action Friday at Portland.
Orono’s Ruth White Wins Gatorade Girls X-C Runner of the Year for State of Maine for 2nd Year in a Row
Congratulations to Orono High School's Ruth White who was named the 2022-23 Maine Gatorade Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, after winning the award last year, for 2021-22. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and...
foxbangor.com
Orono’s Ruth White wins second consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year Award
ORONO – On Monday, Orono’s Ruth White was named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for Maine girls cross country. White posted an impressive junior campaign, winning her second consecutive Gatorade award. She was the individual state champion for the second straight year, and helped her team to its second straight team title, as well.
foxbangor.com
Dexter girls hoops gets dominant bounce-back win against Penquis
DEXTER – Dexter Tigers girls basketball defeated Penquis Valley Tuesday night in convincing fashion, winning 58-24. A game that was 26-4 at the half, the Tigers’ ball movement and defense led the way. Guard Cally Gudroe and forwards Mazie Peach and Hannah Dean were among the key contributors for Dexter.
Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here
Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
NEWS CENTER Maine’s Keith Carson Asked a Question That Made a Mainer Cry
Honestly, it's not Keith's fault. He's just doing his job. Honestly, what makes Keith Carson's weather reports on NEWS CENTER Maine so entertaining (and makes him, in general, entertaining overall) is the fact that he doesn't just give the weather report. He puts personality into it. He can be comical....
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer
Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
mainebiz.biz
From brew to Roux: Maine Brewers' Guild chief leaving to pursue higher education
After nearly a decade as executive director of the Maine Brewers' Guild, Sean Sullivan will leave his post at the end of March to pursue a master's degree in computer science at the Roux institute in Portland. "I have made a professional move, but I am staying in Maine," Sullivan...
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
Maine snow totals: A town-by-town look at Monday's storm
MAINE, USA — Monday's storm brought lots of snow to Maine and New Hampshire. This article details some of the recorded snow totals across the two states. The counties are listed in alphabetical order, and all info is from the National Weather Service offices in Gray and Caribou. ANDROSCOGGIN...
newscentermaine.com
STORM CENTER | Snow continues to accumulate in Bangor
NEWS CENTER Maine's Caroline LeCour reports from Bangor. As of noon, she said there's about a foot of snow from last storm and this one, and it's not slowing down.
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?
It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors
If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
Weather Blog: Another snowstorm to arrive in Maine Wednesday night
MAINE, USA — Sometimes it's better to get the inevitable over with. Like when I submit a video to win an Emmy. Since I'm not very good I just wait for the email telling me I lost ... it's the natural end result. Maine winters are the same way....
