ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Oxford Hills hands Bangor first loss in close contest

BANGOR – Oxford Hills girls basketball remained unbeaten, handing Bangor their first loss of the season 39-34 on Tuesday night. It was a back-and-forth game, with the Vikings coming away with the narrow five point victory to improve to 12-0 on the year, while Bangor falls to 11-1. The Rams are back in action Friday at Portland.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Orono’s Ruth White wins second consecutive Gatorade Player of the Year Award

ORONO – On Monday, Orono’s Ruth White was named the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for Maine girls cross country. White posted an impressive junior campaign, winning her second consecutive Gatorade award. She was the individual state champion for the second straight year, and helped her team to its second straight team title, as well.
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Dexter girls hoops gets dominant bounce-back win against Penquis

DEXTER – Dexter Tigers girls basketball defeated Penquis Valley Tuesday night in convincing fashion, winning 58-24. A game that was 26-4 at the half, the Tigers’ ball movement and defense led the way. Guard Cally Gudroe and forwards Mazie Peach and Hannah Dean were among the key contributors for Dexter.
DEXTER, ME
B98.5

Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here

Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers

No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Brantley Gilbert & Nickelback Bringing Tour To Maine This Summer

Over the last few weeks, we have had to pleasure of delivering a bunch of BIG (some would say MASSIVE) country concert announcements to you. Kane Brown, Hank Williams Jr, The Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen... You're ready for another one, right?. Brantley Gilbert is continuing his recent tradition of...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?

There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
AUGUSTA, ME
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME
B98.5

How Much Snow Will Maine Get On Sunday Night And Monday?

It is looking like Friday was the real kickoff to winter in Maine. Unlike the storms we've had for the last few months, Friday's storm brought almost nothing but snow. And, it looks like the snow is here to stay. Earlier this week, several Maine Meteorologists were saying we were...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Struggle of Dating in Maine According to Redditors

If you are single and looking for love, it seems that Maine is not always the most accessible place to find it. I stumbled upon a Reddit post by u/MaMaMaMainer707 titled "Dating in Maine," the post read "ugh. Title says enough. If your single share your stories of trying to date in Maine."
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy