Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Red Sox designate Matt Barnes for assignment
In a shocking move, the Red Sox have designated longtime reliever Matt Barnes for assignment, ending the right-hander’s nine-year stint in Boston. Boston cut ties with Barnes to clear a 40-man spot for outfielder Adam Duvall, whose one-year, $7 million deal was made official late Tuesday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is scheduled to address the media at some point in the coming hours. The Red Sox now have seven days to waive, trade or release Barnes, who is believed to be healthy.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Celtics trade rumors: Willy Hernangomez drawing interest as center insurance for Boston (report)
The Celtics traded away one Hernangomez brother last season but may have an interest in acquiring his brother. A new report from EuroHoops indicates that Willy Hernangomez is on the trade radar of Boston and the Miami Heat as both teams look to upgrade their depth at the center position.
Four takeaways as Celtics fall to Heat 98-95 after fourth quarter meltdown
The shorthanded Celtics were minutes away from a tough win against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night before falling apart late in a 98-95 defeat. It was the second straight loss for Boston who played without Marcus Smart (ankle), Jaylen Brown (groin), Al Horford (back) and Malcolm Brogdon in the matchup. Jimmy Butler was a late scratch as well for Miami due to a lower back injury but the Celtics still maintained control for much of the game due to Jayson Tatum (31 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists). Derrick White (23 points, 6 assists) also stood out as all five starters scored in double figures which put Boston in position to win as they opened up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari updates his rehab process amid travels with team (report)
Danilo Gallinari has been a mainstay on the Boston bench this season as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last summer. In an interview with Italian blog Around the Game, the veteran forward opened up about his time with the Celtics and where he is at in the recovery process.
Payton Pritchard shows Celtics why he should be off trade market in win over Raptors | Brian Robb
Payton Pritchard got his first chance at playing crunch time minutes this season for the Celtics on Saturday night and did not disappoint. The 6-foot-1 guard scored all 12 of his points in the fourth quarter, including the eventual game-winning 3 to help rally the Celtics to a 106-104 win over the Raptors.
