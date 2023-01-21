FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are assisting local residents

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) crews are in town surveying the hardest-hit areas on the Central Coast following last week's storms.

Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are going door-to-door checking in with residents who were impacted.

On Friday, workers were surveying the Vista Court neighborhood in Los Osos.

They will also go to Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande.

Over the next couple of days, crews will stop by areas in Santa Barbara, Atascadero, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

“Contact your insurance company first to make sure your insurance needs are met,” recommended FEMA Media Relations Specialist Renee Bafalis. “If you have underinsured property or uninsured property, we can assist you in several ways with our individual assistance program.

They are helping people register for FEMA assistance and checking the status of those applications already turned in.

“Maybe you’ve had to move out of your home, and you have temporary housing needs, maybe you need rental assistance. If you’ve started repairs on your home, we might be able to assist you with that. We ask that you keep as many receipts as possible and take photographs,” Bafalis said.

Other forms of assistance include childcare, medical, dental, and funeral expenses.

If approached by crews, FEMA is asking people to verify that the workers have a FEMA uniform and FEMA identification before providing any personal information.

