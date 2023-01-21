ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Narcity USA

This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is

There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

H-E-B offers grocery deliveries on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list. Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms. “Being...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Rolling Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

Rolling Oaks Mall offers a great location, ample parking, and security in all areas of the mall. In addition, this site is highly visited by the wide range of stores where you can find everything you need, from home accessories, fashion clothes and more. Notable stores where you can go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

P.F. Chang's to open in spring 2023 in New Braunfels

The Asian restaurant P.F. Chang's is coming soon to New Braunfels. (Courtesy P.F. Chang’s) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Lakeline Mall | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Lakeline Mall is one of the malls with the most history in Austin Texas, as it has been open since 1995. Although it is true that it has been overshadowed by the arrival of new shopping centers, it still has good options for shopping. There are three department stores, as...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas barbecue pop-up finds permanent home in Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — A new barbecue joint is coming to Lockhart. Woman-operated Barbs B Q is set to open at 102 E. Market St. between late February and early March, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Co-owners Chuck Charnichart, Alexis Tovias and Haley Conlin, alongside investor Joanne Irizarry, have leased out the 1,350-square-foot space for multiple years. The location can seat about 50 customers.
LOCKHART, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
