Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Watch Dennis Schröder React In Real Time To Rui Hachimura Trade News
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers made their first major move of the year. The team sent Kendrick Nunn and three future second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Rui Hachimura. Like the majority of Lakers fans, Lakers guard Dennis Schröderwas also surprised to hear the news. He...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Assign Lewis to Birmingham Squadron, Available for Raptors Game
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Birmingham Squadron, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Lewis Jr. (6-1, 178), who was last assigned to Birmingham on Dec. 19, has appeared in nine games for the Squadron and averaged 16.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest. Drafted by New Orleans with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 84 games with the Pelicans and holds career averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
The Clippers managed to stave off a "scary" fourth-quarter takeover by LeBron James but were still left in awe by the Lakers superstar's latest history-making effort Tuesday night.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: Bronny James Open To Playing In International League Next Season
There has been a lot of speculation over where Bronny James will take his talents. The 18-year-old reportedly has narrowed down his college list to three schools: USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. Although those three schools are currently his top picks, the National Basketball League in Australia has presented itself...
Wichita Eagle
OKC Thunder Down the Short-Handed Nuggets
The Oklahoma City Thunder – following a tight loss to the Sacramento Kings – took on the Denver Nuggets, who were without Nikola Jokic. The Thunder won the game 101-99. In a second effort, the Thunder drew up a play for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who knocked down a mid-range push shot to give Oklahoma City a 2-point lead with second remaining. Lu Dort then played the game-winning defense on Jamal Murray and OKC snagged a win over the No. 1 team in the West.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Wichita Eagle
Kevin Durant Reveals Frustration With Missing Warriors Game
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been sidelined with an MCL sprain that will keep him out at least two more weeks. The superstar forward has watched his team struggle to win games with him sidelined, but the Nets have recently begun figuring things out. Grabbing a big win on the road against the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn was able to hold off the defending champions without Durant. While he was happy to see his guys get the win, Durant was also frustrated to miss this game against his former team.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Moving Back With Christian Wood Out?
The Dallas Mavericks face some uncertainty coming up with Christian Wood (thumb) sidelined. Wood has been relatively healthy all season long, missing just four games before this recent injury. The Mavs are 1-3 in games without Wood before the stretch, and are now 2-4 after splitting the first two meetings with him out.
Wichita Eagle
Jon Rahm Has a Quick Turnaround to Begin Chasing a Rare Feat
Jon Rahm didn’t have much time to celebrate his latest victory at The American Express as this week’s Farmers Insurance Open starts a day early. But he couldn’t ask for a better venue to try and extend his 2023 opening streak when he begins play Wednesday. Torrey...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans’ Encouraging Zion Williamson Health Update
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The analysis showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Zion Williamson will continue the rehabilitation process, which includes...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Roster: RHP Jordan Yamamoto Signs with LA
This week, the Dodgers picked up former Marlins starter, Jordan Yamamoto, on a MiLB deal. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared the news on Twitter:. Yamamoto was selected in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He had his MLB debut in 2019 with the...
Wichita Eagle
Willie Green Comments On Possible Changes
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans were battling for first place in the Western Conference just weeks ago. Now after three straight losses to the two Florida-based teams, they are in fourth place and sliding out of any postseason home-court advantage. Willie Green was straightforward after the first loss to the Miami Heat, saying changes needed to be made.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Executive ‘Not Completely Sold’ Jared Goff Keeps Up Play
The Detroit Lions should emerge as the team the majority of NFL pundits pick to win the NFC North in 2023. With the Packers having question marks on offense and the Bears being in a rebuild, the Lions should compete with the Vikings all next year to stay atop the division standings.
Gambling ads and the NHL: should Gretzky and McDavid do better?
The advert begins in a small hockey arena. Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid sticks around after practice to take multiple shots on a nameless goaltender. Every shot finds the back of the net, naturally. Behind the glass nearby, hockey great Wayne Gretzky approaches a man who tells him, “Connor’s just finishing up, he’s going to be pumped you’re here.” No rush, Gretzky replies, glancing down at his phone, and seeing the New York Knicks have just taken the lead in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “Come on!” Gretzky shouts in frustration, throwing McDavid off. “Trying to practice here, Wayne,” McDavid tells him. “You need it,” Gretzky replies.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Draft Profile: Corey Mayfield Jr., Cornerback, UTSA Roadrunners
Wichita Eagle
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
