Winifred Pifer Elementary School to participate in Great Kindness Challenge

Winifred Pifer Elementary School in Paso Robles is participating in the 12th annual Great Kindness Challenge from Jan. 23 through 27.

Students are inviting the entire community to join in and cheer them on.

The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three Carlsbad, California schools in 2012 to address bullying and foster connection, inclusion, and compassion. The program has multiplied in enrollment yearly, having grown to over 18 million students in 36,000 schools, reaching across all 50 states and 115 countries.

“We are truly grateful for all educators who not only ensure safe school environments but are also committed to creating school cultures that promote equity, community, empathy, and social-emotional wellness, said Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace. "The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students the tools, opportunity, and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful and inclusive school culture for all.”

Schools and students are drawn to the program for its positive and proactive approach to creating kinder school climates through a simple checklist of intentional acts of kindness.

The checklist will be distributed to students at the beginning of The Great Kindness Challenge week. Students will be encouraged to complete each kind act throughout the week and participate in additional community-building events and global service projects.

Winifred Pifer Elementary will amplify the experience by hosting a Welcome Rally, collaborating with Paso Robles High School, having lunchtime events, and working collectively to spread kindness to each other, the school, and the community.

While the excitement of The Great Kindness Challenge is enormous, simple acts of kindness prove to be the biggest hit. Some of the items on the checklist are: smile at 25 people, help your teacher with a needed task, read a book to a younger student and sit with a new group of kids at lunch.

Big or small, every act of kindness makes a difference.

Schools and families may get involved in the Great Kindness Challenge by signing up at no cost.