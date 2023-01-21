ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lawmakers working to make unions an option for AZ employers

By Andrew Christiansen
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3Afa_0kM9M32100

Trish Muir has been working in the airline industry for about 28 years. She said about 17 of those years she was not a part of a union.

However, when she joined Teamsters Local Union Number 104, she started to notice she got higher pay, more sick time, and more vacation time.

She said being a part of a union gives people more power to negotiate pay, benefits, and sometimes a work schedule.

Arizona is a right to work state, which means employers cannot force employees to join a union. Representatives Athena Salman, Oscar de los Santos, and Stephanie Stahl Hamilton introduced HCR 2008, which would get rid of the Right to Work law.

Muir said she would prefer Arizona to transition to being a free bargaining state.

“That would give workers the opportunity to organize and collectively bargain,” she said.

She’s the chair of the Pima Area Labor Federation.

Their legislative chair Christopher Cheely works in the railroad industry and said there are union benefits for healthcare, short term disability and retirement. He said paying into a union is worth it.

“I am more than happy to pay that as part of my union dues because it provides my family protections,” Cheely said.

He said if the right to work law were to be scrapped, people would still be able to choose to take on a job that is unionized.

“To do certain things you should have to be part of a union like be an apprentice, go through that program and learn,” Cheely said.

Jacob Huebert, the president of the Liberty Justice Center, is an advocate of right to work states and said people should have a choice as to whether to join a union.

He said repealing the Right to Work law would hurt businesses’ ability to operate in Arizona.

“That could prompt employers to consider going to states that do have right to work laws,” Huebert said.

He said that could hurt the economy here in Arizona but he supports people’s choice to join a union.

“That’s their right but if you don’t want to be a part of a union, you shouldn’t be forced into that,” Huebert said.

Lawmakers should bring some sort of movement to the bill in about two weeks, whether they push it forward or scrap the bill altogether.

----

——-
Andrew Christiansen is a reporter for KGUN 9 . Before joining the team, Andrew reported in Corpus Christi, Texas for KRIS6 News, Action 10 News and guest reported in Spanish for Telemundo Corpus Christi. Share your story ideas with Andrew by emailing andrew.christiansen@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , or Twitter .

Comments / 48

Homebody
5d ago

I've belonged to many unions and they aren't cheap, for example $35 every two weeks taken out of your paycheck. On top of that they are useless and you're left defending yourself!

Reply(4)
24
Old Soldier
5d ago

This whole article is full of lies, misstatement and misrepresentations. There is NOTHING in AZ law that prevents or prohibits ANYONE from joining a union. AZ law simply states that you CANNOT be FORCED to join a union as a prerequisite to employment. NOR can an employee be discriminated against for not joining a union.

Reply
17
Roberto
5d ago

Too many American Unions are Socialist Wet Dreams. Others are do nothings until you get behind in your dues! It’s a bloody nightmare!

Reply(1)
19
Related
AZFamily

Arizona lawmakers consider eliminating rent tax, critics warn it could impact city services

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose and Kayla Amaya are like a lot of Arizonans, struggling to pay their bills and pay the rent. “When rent goes up, it is very hard to pay the bills because it leaves less money for groceries, for gas, and other bills we have to pay for,” said Kayla. The average 2-bedroom apartment in Phoenix costs $1,615 a month, according to Rent.com. That’s up from $1,522 a month back in October.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

How a new law will help Arizona veterans exposed to burn pits

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has started processing claims from veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits. That’s after Congress passed the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins, known as the PACT Act, last year. It expands VA benefits and health...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
PHOENIX, AZ
yumadailynews.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Arizona Compare to the Rest of the Country

ARIZONA - Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check...
ARIZONA STATE
foxla.com

Fireball Cinnamon mini bottles contain no whisky, lawsuit claims

LOS ANGELES - Fireball is under fire. A class-action lawsuit filed by a woman in Illinois claims the shot-sized bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations and supermarkets actually contain no whisky at all, misleading customers who buy the brand's bottles. They are often sold outside liquor stores for 99 cents.
ILLINOIS STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix

Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states

(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

AZ Dept. of Revenue unclaimed property auction underway

Creating a budget and analyzing what needs to be sacrificed is the first step. Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to...
ARIZONA STATE
R.A. Heim

Homeowners can get up to $40,000 for their mortgage in Arizona

If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

What to do about the number of chronically absent Arizona students

Too many Arizona students are missing too much school. That’s among the findings of a new report from Helios Education Foundation and others that looks at the issue of chronic absenteeism in grades K-8. The problem is especially acute among low-income students and students of color. Paul Perrault, senior...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for water efficiency as Colorado River dwindles

The Colorado River as it flows around Horseshoe Bend on June 23, 2021 in Page, Arizona. Photo by Justin Sullivan || Getty Images. Arizona is ranked No. 3 among the states for water efficiency and sustainability, but still has a lot of room for improvement, according to a new analysis released this week.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 1 for setting thermostats to warmest temperature

Cold temperatures and higher energy bills have many Americans taking a second look at their thermostats this year. Out of all 50 states, Arizona ranked No. 1 for setting their thermostats to the warmest temperature during the winter, settling for a balmy 72.3°, with the national average being 70.2°.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona cold case victim from 1971 identified with forensic genealogy

PHOENIX — A woman from a decadeslong cold case in Arizona has finally been identified, Mohave County authorities said Tuesday. Colleen Audrey Rice was identified through forensic genetic genealogy and with assistance from Othram Inc., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit said in a press release.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit

Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
ARIZONA STATE
icytales.com

Can You Grow Food in Arizona? 12 Amazing Vegetables That You Can Grow There

Most of us believe that we can’t grow crops in Arizona. But is it so? Can you grow food in Arizona? The answer lies in this content. Arizona is a large region in the southwest region of the country. Of the 50 states, it is the 14th largest populated and 6th largest. Phoenix is the nation’s capital and largest city. Arizona is surrounded by the states of Nevada to the northwestern, California to the west, as well as the Mexican nations of Sonora & California to the southwest and south. It also shares the Four Corners region alongside Utah to the north, Colorado to the north, & New Mexico to the east.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Arizona lawmaker wants to ban political signs on street corners

An Arizona lawmaker wants to prohibit campaign signs in public rights of way. The Capitol Times reports that a proposed bill from Sen. Steve Kaiser would ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way. Kaiser says the bill simply does what his constituents want, adding...
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy