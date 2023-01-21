Investigation in Lehigh after vehicle goes up in flames inside residents' garage
On Friday evening around 8pm, Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue responded to a structure fire call. When they arrived on scene, the residents' vehicle was on fire, inside their garage.
Even though the fire was extinguished, it caused heavy smoke damage to the inside of the residence. The occupants evacuated safely and the Red Cross has responded to assist in their displacement.
This incident is currently under investigation.
