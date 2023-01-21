ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Investigation in Lehigh after vehicle goes up in flames inside residents' garage

By Michelle Wenz
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
On Friday evening around 8pm, Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue responded to a structure fire call. When they arrived on scene, the residents' vehicle was on fire, inside their garage.

Even though the fire was extinguished, it caused heavy smoke damage to the inside of the residence. The occupants evacuated safely and the Red Cross has responded to assist in their displacement.

This incident is currently under investigation.

WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man hospitalized after wrong-way crash, possible DUI in North Fort Myers

A man was hospitalized after driving the wrong way on US-41 Business early Monday morning and crashing into a pickup truck in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Cape Coral man was driving an SUV north in the southbound inside lane of US-41 Business just before 2 a.m. Just north of the Edison Bridge, he collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from North Fort Myers.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Active investigation following shooting in Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local church was hit by multiple stray bullets following a shooting in Southwest Cape Coral on Saturday evening. “Neighbors thought it was a shooting incident and that someone was killed. But nobody knows for sure the Police aren’t saying,” said Roger Lucas, the pastor at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Cape Coral, located directly next to the home involved.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
