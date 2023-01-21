ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair

By Nicole Girten
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjxgU_0kM9Lrfx00

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Maylinn Smith speaks before the legislative redistricting committee on January 20, 2023. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan)

A select committee passed recommendations for changes to a proposed legislative district map on Friday following a hearing where Republicans grilled redistricting chair Maylinn Smith.

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission Chair Smith fielded questions from legislators on the commission’s process and how it weighed mandatory vs. discretionary criteria for redrawing the map, like compactness (district size) vs. not unduly favoring a party (competitiveness).

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, asked Smith how many times the competitiveness metric was the deciding factor for the makeup of a district. The legislature’s special select committee on redistricting committee is bipartisan with a Republican majority.

Smith said competitiveness was just one of the criteria the commission looks at. The commission is comprised of Smith, a nonpartisan chair appointed by the Montana Supreme Court, plus two Republicans and two Democrats.

“I strive for competitiveness,” she said, adding that the metric increases the value of representation when voters think their vote is going to count, as found in testimony from the commission’s public hearings.

Mercer asked the question again, to which Smith said her answer wasn’t changing.

The proposed map is the product of many meetings and much public input and negotiation among commission members over the last few months.

The current map has some lawmakers on edge because it would draw them out of their current districts, and Republicans in particular have raised questions about the process.

Smith said she was a consensus builder on the commission, conducting “shuttle diplomacy” in the final weeks of negotiations.

She said had she been given more time, she could have built even more consensus into the map, but delays in receiving 2020 census block data at the beginning of the process meant the commission had even less time than it should have had.

“Just for the sake of argument, let’s assume that there’s litigation in the case and the litigation results in reversal of the map that are remanded to the commission,” Mercer said. “It sounds like you could do additional work given the additional time.”

“You can always do additional work,” Smith said.“That’s the nature of this process.,”

Smith was asked about what kind of recommendations she would be considering, as she had said that she would prefer bipartisan recommendations from the legislature.

“I value recommendations that come from bipartisan work,” she said. “That means that has a consensus base to it.”

She clarified Friday that didn’t mean the commission wasn’t going to listen to all recommendations.

The recommendations the committee adopted, voted on unanimously after several amendments, are divided into sections of consensus and partisan requests. The distinction was at the request of House Minority Leader and committee member Rep. Kim Abbott, D-Helena.

The current proposed map divides the state into 100 house districts, with 50 senate district pairings of house districts following the population growth counted during the 2020 U.S. Census count.

The recommendations, including amendments, are going through the legislature as Senate Joint Resolution 8.

The bulk of the amendments came as a package from the Republican caucus. Per the amendment page, Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, requested the changes, which lists a series of districts the Republicans wish the Districting and Apportionment Commission re-draw.

If all the recommendations are incorporated in the map, they will likely cause a “ripple effect” of other moving lines.

When asked if he had concerns about potential violations of mandatory criteria in other districts as a result, Mercer said he was more concerned about perceived violations of the commission’s constitutional requirements.

“The Commission’s discretionary competitiveness criterion, which has no basis in the Constitution, was prioritized to favor the representation of Democrats in urban areas at the expense of the compactness mandated in the Constitution,” the caucus amendment read.

Gallatin Valley has been particularly controversial through the process. Friday, Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, took issue with House District 60 being drawn with rural and urban segments.

The bill will go to the Senate State Administration Committee on Monday.

The post Committee passes draft redistricting recommendations, questions commission chair appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Montanan

Bill aims to put federal injunction thresholds in place in Montana

Democratic senators wondered Tuesday if a bill would give the state government “immunity” from a district court judge’s restraining order if the state was not immediately notified it had been sued. A portion of Senate Bill 191 contains language saying such an order may be granted without notice if “the state or state’s departments, agencies, […] The post Bill aims to put federal injunction thresholds in place in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. Senate Bill 154, which drew heavy opposition and questions over its constitutionality at its first committee hearing, passed the Senate Judiciary Committee last week 7-4 on party lines. The measure seeks to […] The post Resolution to fund reservation law enforcement poised for Senate passage, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional

A bill heard in a Senate committee Monday aims to undo a law passed by the Montana Legislature in 2021 that subjected ballot initiatives to extra review by interim committees and the Montana Attorney General. At the hearing, multiple attorneys testified the additional oversight is unconstitutional. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, […] The post Bill aims to undo 2021 ballot initiative law attorneys argue is unconstitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions

Jay Reardon retired as a union member after 48 years, and he said he still pays dues willingly every month. As he sees it, a bill to revise labor laws basically says public employees aren’t smart enough to decide if they want to join a union. Instead, he said, the bill sticks the government’s nose […] The post Bill to revise Montana labor laws gets pushback from unions appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills

Legislators, transgender Montanans and the Montana Human Rights Network called out a number of Republican proposed bills as a “Slate of Hate” during a press conference on Tuesday.  Shawn Reagor with the Montana Human Rights Network said that the organization was tracking 54 bills going through the legislature that they see as anti-LGBTQ, including Senate […] The post Legislators, trans Montanans speak out against ‘Slate of Hate’ bills appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Checks for Montana Residents – Speaker of The House Regier Proposes

Montana’s Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier Tuesday, Announced what’s going on in the Montana Legislature and Regier also emphasized that there will be tax relief for Montanans. Montana Legislature Proposal In Montana. Republican Speaker of the House Matt Regier said this week in Montana Legislature talk,...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Taxation bills start moving: GOP touts economic growth, Dems oppose giveaway to wealthy people

Get ready for a couple of extra pizzas every year — or maybe a tank of gas. If you’re not rich, that’s about the extent of the benefit you’ll get from a key Republican tax bill, said Margaret MacDonald, with Big Sky 55+ of Billings. People earning a median income in Montana will get an […] The post Taxation bills start moving: GOP touts economic growth, Dems oppose giveaway to wealthy people appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Nevada Current

Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several legislative proposals championed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo during his state of the state speech Monday have already been declared dead on arrival by Democratic legislative leaders. “That’s a non-starter,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said of the governor’s desire to undo the move to universal mail ballots, which Democrats passed in the 2021 legislative […] The post Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website.  A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in […] The post Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Legislative curtain opens on Gianforte’s ‘red-tape relief’ push

HELENA, Mont. — A trio of bills that constitute the most prominent thrust of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s sprawling red-tape relief push drew praise and pushback in their initial hearings before a legislative committee this week. The three bills, heard by the House Business and Labor Committee Wednesday and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court

As the State of Montana considers changing rules to make getting an abortion using Medicaid more difficult and restrictive, a group of healthcare providers sent a letter via their attorneys warning the state and lawmakers that adopting the proposed rules will lead to a lawsuit. The letter, sent on Monday to Paula Stannard, the chief […] The post Healthcare, abortion providers warn: New Montana abortion rules will be challenged in court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Montana bill aims to end medical aid-in-dying options

(Big Sky Connection) A bill in the Montana Legislature would roll back access to medical aid-in-dying options at the end of someone's life - access that has been guaranteed in Montana for more than a decade. LC 1043 would prohibit consent as a defense for physicians who assist a person...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Elections conspiracy bill gets hearing, Native Caucus writes letter in opposition

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said she objected to the use of the phrase “Zuckerbucks” to describe a grant from the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life, during a hearing on Wednesday. Madeline Malisa, one of the proponents for the bill, said “Zuckerbucks” again. The conspiracy is rooted in conservative skepticism surrounding a $350 million […] The post Elections conspiracy bill gets hearing, Native Caucus writes letter in opposition appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Bill that would bring $1,500 fines to some LGBTQ+ members denied

BISMARCK, N.D (KXNET) — A number of states consider passing anti-transgender legislation this year, and ours is no exception. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would penalize people with $1,500 fines for referring to themselves or others with gender pronouns different from the ones they were assigned at birth. This would apply to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
etxview.com

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy