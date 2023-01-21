ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Educator tax credit could become reality

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Dilapidated State Building In Hilo Raises Questions

HILO, Hawaiʻi - During the initial stages of a planned - and delayed - renovation, the Keawe Health Center was found to be structurally unsound. (BIVN) – A dilapidated state building that has become an eye-sore in Hilo was discussed at a recent legislative hearing at the Capitol.
HILO, HI
KHON2

C02 reduction could come from whales

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whales are wonderous water mammals. Majestic and mysterious, these creatures are often murdered by human hunters, military sound waves or merchant ships. The University of Hawai’i has announced that a team of researchers has discovered that whales could hold the key to our planet’s future. Sounds like a Star Trek movie, right? […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaiʻi houselessness cannot continue to be ignored

Houselessness is the lack of housing available in one's life. These individuals are often referred to as homeless, but advocates have changed this demarcation to houseless since a home is not necessarily a physical building. For many, a home is where we find a family; and a family can exist in any situation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?

Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Watanabe Floral Prepares for Valentines 2023

Honolulu (KHON2) – Watanabe Floral is celebrating Valentine’s Day from February 10th to 15th. “We always believe the best way to celebrate occasions with flowers is to deliver the flowers early in the week so they can enjoy it for a long period of time! Also, the product is as fresh as possible earlier in the week so the quality is awesome and the deliveries normally arrive earlier,” says Monty Pereira, GM and Sales & Marketing Director.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy