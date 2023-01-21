Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
Gov. Green lays out his vision for Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green laid out his vision for Hawaii during his first State of the State address. Attending the event on Monday, Jan. 23, were lawmakers, invited guests and members of the public. Green also addressed the actions that have already been taken as he enters day 49 of his administration. In order to move Hawaii forward, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leader of Bishop Museum
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after three top leaders were ousted following a months-long internal investigation. Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum. “Dee Jay brings deep experience in...
C+C Honolulu: Paratransit improvements coming
The very first modern wheelchair was invented by a German clockmaker in 1655. Stephan Farfler was a paraplegic himself who wanted to make the quality of life better for those who needed extra assistance toward mobility.
DOE: $2.4B in repair, deferred maintenance backlog
From roofing to interior and exterior construction, the Department of Education said its price tag for repairs and deferred maintenance has climbed to a hefty amount.
Matayoshi: No more food debt for Hawaiʻi keiki
In school districts across the nation, keiki are being denied the basic right of food because school boards have enacted food debt programs that prevent students from gaining access to life-sustaining and brain-building meals.
Educator tax credit could become reality
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Josh Green M.D. gave his first State of the State address today, Jan. 23. Green laid out his plans to help teachers by helping them buy supplies for their classrooms. One has to wonder at what point in time did legislators stop providing the funding for teachers to do their jobs; […]
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Dilapidated State Building In Hilo Raises Questions
HILO, Hawaiʻi - During the initial stages of a planned - and delayed - renovation, the Keawe Health Center was found to be structurally unsound. (BIVN) – A dilapidated state building that has become an eye-sore in Hilo was discussed at a recent legislative hearing at the Capitol.
C02 reduction could come from whales
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whales are wonderous water mammals. Majestic and mysterious, these creatures are often murdered by human hunters, military sound waves or merchant ships. The University of Hawai’i has announced that a team of researchers has discovered that whales could hold the key to our planet’s future. Sounds like a Star Trek movie, right? […]
FBI Honolulu looking to hire more local applicants
Do you have what it takes to work for FBI Honolulu?
Hawaiʻi houselessness cannot continue to be ignored
Houselessness is the lack of housing available in one's life. These individuals are often referred to as homeless, but advocates have changed this demarcation to houseless since a home is not necessarily a physical building. For many, a home is where we find a family; and a family can exist in any situation.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High cost of living continues to drive more Native Hawaiians out of the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New data shows that more Native Hawaiians are leaving the Aloha State due to the high cost of living. The median price for a single-family home tops $1 million in Honolulu. Hawaii residents also spend more than 40% of their income on rent — that’s more than...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘One set of rules’: Counties look to state lawmakers for uniformity on concealed carry firearms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Every county has been working on its own way of dealing with concealed weapon permits and identifying sensitive places. Now, there’s a push for statewide legislation to clear up confusion.
Wendy’s wall coming to Kailua
Wendy's came to Kailua in 2021. Now, it's time to build a wall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents are saying “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity in the area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told HNN that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
Have you been to the Big Island’s tropical garden?
The bioreserve is home to more than 2,000 species, with more than 125 families and 750 genera.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility. Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part...
KHON2
Watanabe Floral Prepares for Valentines 2023
Honolulu (KHON2) – Watanabe Floral is celebrating Valentine’s Day from February 10th to 15th. “We always believe the best way to celebrate occasions with flowers is to deliver the flowers early in the week so they can enjoy it for a long period of time! Also, the product is as fresh as possible earlier in the week so the quality is awesome and the deliveries normally arrive earlier,” says Monty Pereira, GM and Sales & Marketing Director.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
Comments / 0