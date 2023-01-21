ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
B102.7

This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America

TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location

A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Pine, spruce, and dogwood seedlings available through the Minnesota DNR

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. We have plenty of jack, white, and red pine plus white spruce seedlings to add to your spring woodland planting project. The dense needles and branches of conifers provide year-round cover for birds and small animals. Wildlife also benefit...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement

Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Twin Cities set for snowy Wednesday morning rush

It may not be a major storm, but Wednesday’s light snow will come during morning rush hours and, combined with colder temperatures, will likely cause some stealthily slick roads. Overall snowfall accumulations (above) look light through Wednesday. But many areas could see an inch or two around the Twin...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

New Minnesota DNR tool provides health information for thousands of lakes

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 23, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has created a new online tool, called the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes (WHAF for Lakes), providing easy access to water quality and health information for thousands of Minnesota lakes. WHAF for...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is one of the northernmost states in the country, it’s also one of the largest. Known by many as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is home to vast grasslands, northern forests, and, you guessed it, tons of lakes. In fact, there are well over 10,000 lakes in this midwestern state; Minnesota is home to over 14,000 bodies of water. Of these, many are reservoirs, or, man-made lakes created through dams and other water management techniques. Still, many more of them started out as naturally occurring bodies of water, which have now been augmented by dams to increase their size. Here, we’ll discover the largest man made lake in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy