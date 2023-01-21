Read full article on original website
KWQC
City of Davenport now accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is now accepting applications for the 2023 Spring Cohort of DavenportU, the City of Davenport’s 10-week Citizens Academy program. The program is designed to give residents the opportunity to learn about local government through a 10-week program, stated a media release...
KWQC
Snow emergency declared for City of Blue Grass
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of winter weather expected to arrive Wednesday. Mayor Schutte has declared on Wed. Jan. 25 from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. a snow emergency will be in effect for the city. Vehicles must...
KWQC
Gov. Reynolds signs ‘Students First Act’ into law
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KWQC
Oak Grove Tavern unveils Dry January promotion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - You can enjoy an alcohol-free ‘mocktail’ at Oak Grove Tavern anytime. But from Monday, January 23 through Tuesday, January 31 there’s a Dry January promotion going on, helping all of us stay social and on track with our wellness goals. Oak Grove Tavern...
KWQC
Reimagining in progress at historic Putnam Museum
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Big changes are coming to a historic Quad Cities’ museum. Putnam Museum and Science Center has been a fixture in Davenport for more than a century. Today’s show features some of the staff and community leaders on what patrons can expect from a series of new investments coming to the facility--as well as when we might see these amazing plans unveiled.
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
Mendota Reporter
LaMoille School District, Arukah secure grant to help mental health of local schools
LaMOILLE – LaMoille School District 303 and Arukah Institute of Healing developed and submitted a grant in October to bring much-needed mental health support and services to seven local schools in Bureau and LaSalle counties. These participating schools include Bureau Valley High School, DePue School District 103, Hall High School, LaMoille School District 303, Mendota High School, Princeton High School and Ottawa High School. The grant, totaling $6.86 million for five years, was awarded on Dec. 27, 2022.
Did This Davenport Student Fake Cancer And Steal Over $37,000?
Bettendorf woman charged with theft after allegedly faking cancer and claiming $37,000 in donations from GoFundMe. Police say 19-year-old Madison Russo of Bettendorf said she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, stage 2 pancreatic cancer, and a tumor, the size of a football, that wrapped around her spine. Those false...
KWQC
Local business to move into former Quad City Pizza, Beaver’s East building
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A local business, that’s located not too far away from the former Quad City Pizza and Beaver’s East building will soon be moving in. According to Studio D3′s Facebook page, the handmade wooden sign and home décor business will be moving into their new location, 3408 State Street, most recently known as Quad City Pizza, in the near future.
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
KWQC
Police investigate shooting Sunday in Kewanee
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - A 17-year-old boy was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself Sunday in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department and The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 800 block of Birch Place for a report of a boy with a gunshot wound, according to a media release.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
KWQC
One girl and one boy in custody following Moline Police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
Another clergyman opposes Pride event
A second Kewanee pastor has questioned the need for a Pride Festival in the city. A committee of the city government’s Human Relations Commission is planning the festival for June 10 in the downtown area. Pride events are a “celebration of LGBT identity, self-acceptance, legal rights and pride,” according to the website RightForEducation.org.
KWQC
4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer at Vibrant Arena
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm and UnityPoint Health Trinity will host the 4th Annual Hockey Fights Cancer ice painting at Vibrant Arena on January 30th. Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena between 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. to paint the names of loved ones who have battled or are currently battling cancer on the ice. According to a press release, the names will remain on the ice for the Storm’s February 3rd and February 4th games.
KWQC
St. Ambrose University holds silent march to commemorate Civil Rights Movement
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University (SAU) kicked off a week-long series of Civil Rights Movement events with crowds gathering at the university’s campus for a silent March To Remember. Monday SAU students and supporters gathered at Christ the King Chapel with signs and banners to peacefully, and...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast: Snow moves in Tuesday night and Wednesday
KWQC
Light snow Wednesday
KWQC
RIHS student helping improve educational experiences for students across the state
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island High School (RIHS) senior has been selected to sit on the Illinois Education and Career Success Network’s Student Advisory Council to represent the entire Black Hawk region including Rock Island County, Henry County and Mercer County. Aline Niyogusenga, is one of...
